A big case regarding federal power of agencies is brewing at the Supreme Court. On Jan. 7, the court will hear arguments on the power of OSHA (Occupational, Safety and Health Administration) to require vaccines, or masks and testing, for employees of employers of 100 workers or more. Importantly, the directive is given to the employers, not to the employees. Note that the vaccine is not required if the employee takes the mask and testing option. Also, variances and exceptions will be available.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO