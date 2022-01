The Pistons got still younger, surely bigger and certainly a lot more mysterious with the trade that brings Bol Bol to Detroit. And it’s the mystery part of it that made it an irresistibly worthwhile deal for the Pistons. When there is no discernible downside to a trade, then the upside – no matter how likely or unlikely it is to be realized – demands it be made.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO