ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Will China’s digital yuan unseat the US dollar?

By Gavin Lucas
coingeek.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegular CoinGeek readers will have already read some of our extensive coverage of the digital yuan. The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) has beaten every other economically powerful nation to the punch in developing a central bank digital currency (CBDC), and it looks like it’s positioning it to be a USD...

coingeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Atlantic

China Is Watching Ukraine With a Lot of Interest

As Joe Biden confronts Vladimir Putin about Russia’s military buildup along its border with Ukraine, another world leader is probably watching with keen interest. China’s Xi Jinping, too, has a geopolitical grievance in his neighborhood—in his case over Taiwan, the microchip-rich island that Beijing insists is and always should be part of China. Like Putin, who is eager to bring Ukraine back under Moscow’s control, Xi worries that a former chunk of his country’s empire is growing closer with the United States and its allies. How Xi interprets (or worse, misinterprets) the outcome of the Ukraine standoff could influence whether and how China tries to reunify with Taiwan, and thus has implications for the security and stability of East Asia.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Rogoff
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
Vice

People Think China Launched an ‘Artificial Sun’ Into the Sky

Just before the New Year, China set a clean energy record by sustaining a nuclear fusion reaction at 185 million degrees Fahrenheit for more than 17 minutes using its “artificial sun.”. That’s exciting news for humanity’s abundant clean energy future, but if you spent any time on the internet...
SCIENCE
AFP

US lays out case against 'unlawful' China maritime claims

The United States on Wednesday laid out its most detailed case yet against Beijing's "unlawful" claims in the South China Sea, rejecting both the geographic and historic bases for its vast, divisive map.  The State Department paper said that such historical-based claims had "no legal basis" and that China had not offered specifics.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

China touts support from Gulf states for Uyghur treatment

China said Friday it gained support on issues including the treatment of Uyghur Muslims from a number of Persian Gulf states following talks between their foreign ministers at which they agreed to upgrade relations. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the ministers and Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf expressed firm support for China’s “legitimate positions on issues related to Taiwan, Xinjiang and human rights.” He said they “expressed opposition to interference in China’s internal affairs and politicization of human rights issues.” They also rejected the “politicization of sports and reaffirmed their support" for China’s hosting of...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Dollar#Communist Party Of China#Digital Yuan#Coingeek#Usd#The E Cny#Chinese#Tencent#Wechat Pay#The China Daily#Cbdc#Harvard#Uae
Washington Examiner

Be concerned that China is a shadow owner in the US pork industry

The Chinese Communist Party is likely the furthest thing on a consumer's mind while browsing the shelves. That's the way it should be. Farming in the United States should have no ties to a genocidal government. Unfortunately, the agriculture industry does have those links. Smithfield Foods, the largest pork producer in the U.S., is owned by the WH Group. A PBS investigation showed this ownership relationship risks Smithfield Foods having to take marching orders from the Chinese Communist Party.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Hong Kong airport bans transit passengers from most of world

Hong Kong announced a ban on passengers from most of the world transiting through its airport on Friday as China ramps up strict anti-virus travel measures ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics. - China flare-ups - It is not clear whether the transit suspension will impact the Winter Olympics in Beijing, with many athletes and officials expected to travel to China via Hong Kong in the coming days ahead of next month's opening of the Games.
TRAFFIC
yicaiglobal.com

China’s E-Yuan Wallet Sees Surge in Popularity

(Yicai Global) Jan. 10 -- New users of the Chinese central bank’s digital yuan wallet have soared more than 20-fold per day on some platforms since it was debuted on Jan. 4, the Security Times reported. There has been a 20-fold leap in users of sovereign digital yuan on...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Apple
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Thailand
Country
China
cryptonews.com

Chinese Central Bank’s Digital Yuan App Hits Apple, Android Stores

China’s digital yuan is inching ever closer to rollout – with a pilot version of a central bank-issued app and wallet released on Apple and Android app stores in the country. The People’s Daily, the biggest state-run media outlet in China, reported that all citizens in existing pilot...
NFL
hawaiitelegraph.com

China's new yuan loans rise in 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's new yuan-denominated loans totaled 19.95 trillion yuan (3.13 trillion U.S. dollars) in 2021, up 315 billion yuan year on year, central bank data showed Wednesday. In December alone, new yuan loans stood at 1.13 trillion yuan, down 123.4 billion yuan year on year, according...
ECONOMY
invezz.com

WeChat Pay announces support for China’s digital yuan

To use e-CNY, WeChat App users must complete identity verification via the e-CNY wallet. WeChat’s announcement comes days after PBoC launched the beta version of its e-CNY wallet. Tencent Holdings’ WeChat App, the largest messaging app in China and one of the most popular payments in the country, has...
CELL PHONES
coingeek.com

China’s digital yuan wallet launches on app stores for 11 select cities

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) is scaling its trial of the digital yuan as the official national rollout draws ever closer. It has now made the digital yuan wallet available on iOS and Android app stores, but only for 11 select cities. Those that are in Beijing for the Winter Olympics will also be able to access the wallet.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

China rolls out digital yuan wallet app for iPhone and Android

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — China has launched a trial run of a digital wallet app foriPhone and Android that allows users to store and pay for items or services with digital currency.
CELL PHONES
kfgo.com

China’s Dec new yuan loans seen lower, hit record in 2021: Reuters poll

BEIJING (Reuters) – New bank loans in China likely fell in December, although lending for the full year 2021 set a record, a Reuters poll showed, as the central bank maintained policy support for the economy. Chinese banks are estimated to have issued 1.25 trillion yuan ($196.06 billion) in...
ECONOMY
Coinspeaker

Tencent’s WeChat to Start Supporting Digital Yuan Payments

The People’s Bank of China is looking to leverage the massive user base that WeChat has for accelerated adoption of its digital yuan. WeChat, China’s biggest messaging app and major payment service, will start providing support for the country’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital yuan (e-CNY). This development comes as the central bank aims to expand adoption of the token. Although the Chinese government is yet to start a public nationwide rollout for the digital yuan, collaborating with WeChat comes with massive advantages. Collaborating with the Tencent-owned ‘super app’ will provide access to a pool of more than 1 billion potential e-CNY users.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy