Japan business mood sours on higher costs, BOJ sticks to recovery view

By Daniel Leussink, Leika Kihara
Metro International
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese manufacturers turned less positive about their business conditions in January, a survey showed on Wednesday, even as central bank governor Haruhiko Kuroda stressed the economy was on track for a recovery accompanied by rising inflation. Along with the potential hit from a spike in COVID-19 cases...

The Independent

Senior ECB official: rate rise too soon could choke recovery

A senior European Central Bank official says that raising interest rates prematurely could “choke off the recovery,” comments that come as inflation in the 19-nation euro area has hit a record rate.The European Union s statistical office said Jan. 7 that the annual inflation rate rose to 5% in December — the highest level in the eurozone since recordkeeping began in 1997, breaking the previous record of 4.9% from November.That compounded pressure for the ECB to act on inflation since it has kept interest rates ultra-low to stimulate an economy recovering from the depths of the pandemic. At present,...
AFP

China's economy grew 8% in 2021 but property, virus threats loom: AFP poll

China's economy expanded at its fastest pace for 10 years in 2021, according to an AFP poll of analysts, but its strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is threatened by Omicron and a property sector slowdown. The eight percent growth would be well above the government's target of more than six percent, and comes on the back of a strong start to the year as a "zero-Covid" policy allowed the country to lead the global economic recovery. China's exports surged nearly 30 percent last year on solid global demand as countries reopened from pandemic lockdowns, boosting its stuttering economy. But the country's recovery in the second half of 2021 was hobbled by a series of outbreaks -- with officials reimposing strict containment measures -- as well as power outages caused by an emissions-reduction drive, supply chain problems and surging energy costs.
FXStreet.com

BOJ Preview: Raising its view on inflation, finally!

The Bank of Japan is likely to maintain its monetary policy settings in January. The BOJ’s quarterly report on price and growth outlook will be critical. USD/JPY to remain at the mercy of yields, DXY unless any hawkish surprise comes from BOJ. At its first monetary policy meeting of...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacqueline Wong
Person
Haruhiko Kuroda
Metro International

Japan PM sees no need to change FY2025 budget balancing target, for now

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan has no immediate need to change its key budget-balancing target for fiscal 2025, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday, adding however that it may need to conduct a further review given uncertainties such as the Omicron variant. The government has set a goal of...
investing.com

European Stocks Higher on Recovery Optimism; Philips Bucks Trend

Investing.com - European stock markets traded higher Wednesday, continuing the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell-inspired global rally amid confidence in an economic rally despite the deluge of Omicron variant Covid cases. At 4:30 AM ET (0930 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.5% higher, the CAC 40 in France climbed 0.5%...
Metro International

Coronavirus infections in Japan’s Osaka to nearly triple to 1,700 -NHK

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s western prefecture of Osaka expects to record about 1,700 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, roughly tripling from a day earlier in their first rise beyond 1,000 since mid-September, public broadcaster NHK said. The prefecture had 613 cases on Tuesday, NHK added. (Reporting by Chang-Ran...
Metro International

Tech leads equities’ rebound as Powell sticks to script

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Stocks and commodities rose in relief and the dollar hit a six-week low on Wednesday, after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish than expected in testimony to Congress, as he charts a path out of pandemic policy settings. Bonds have also steadied after beginning...
Asia
Japan
Tokyo, JP
FXStreet.com

BOJ raises assessment for all of Japan’s nine regions

In its quarterly survey on regional economies, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) raised the economic assessment for nine of Japan’s nine regions. It’s a sign of “confidence that a recent resurgence in coronavirus infections would not derail the country's fragile recovery.”. "All of the regions said their...
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Macro view: Omicron likely to peak higher but for a shorter duration

Some economists believe that the Omicron variant will spread quickly, peak, and decline more rapidly than the Delta variant, leading to lower hospitalisations and deaths worldwide. Arvind Virmani. Arvind Virmani, economist and former representative to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and chief economic advisor to the Government of India, shared...
investing.com

Japan's household spending extends declines, raises recovery doubts

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's household spending posted an annual drop for the fourth straight month in November, a weaker-than-expected reading that threw into doubt hopes that a consumer demand recovery will give a major boost to the economy in the final quarter of 2021. Household spending fell 1.3% in November...
investing.com

Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.10%

Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Wednesday, as gains in the Paper & Pulp, Railway & Bus and Real Estate sectors led shares higher. At the close in Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.10% to hit a new 1-month high. The best performers of the...
