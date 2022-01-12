ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Kansas Narrowly Escapes With Wild Win Over Iowa State, 62-61

By Kyle_Davis21
rockchalktalk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeep breath. We’ll get to the back-and-forth final minute in a minute. But first, (insert freeze frame meme) I bet you’re wondering how we got here. The players looked different on Tuesday with KJ Adams starting in place of Mitch Lightfoot/David McCormack, no Remy Martin or Zach Clemence, and the return...

www.rockchalktalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Alabama Fans Are Furious With College Football Star Today

Oregon defensive Kayvon Thibodeaux has become one of the most popular players in college football due to his impressive skillset. That being said, he’s receiving a lot of criticism from Alabama fans this week because of comments he made during an interview with FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt. Thibodeaux...
COLLEGE SPORTS
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama WR Jameson Williams receives good news after knee injury in CFP title game

The prayers from Alabama nation pulled through for Jameson Williams. Crimson Tide fans cried on Monday night when Williams suffered a knee injury during the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. He walked into the locker room on his own and wanted to return, but Alabama’s coaching staff kept him on the sideline. Williams watched his team take an 18-33 loss to Georgia in his final collegiate game.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky 2022 recruit says he won't enroll in Lexington, will play elsewhere

Zahquan Frazier is not planning to play at Kentucky after all, as the JUCO transfer shared on social media that he has other plans. “I will not be enrolling at kentucky .. I will be attending another university. #GodsPlan,” Frazier tweeted. His departure leaves the Kentucky class with cornerback commits Alex Afari and Andre Stewart in the class.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
West Virginia State
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Coach K News

Duke will take on Wake Forest on the road tonight without the services of head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will miss the game. Duke announced this afternoon that Coach K is out due to a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has already been tabbed to succeed Krzyzewski after he retires at the end of this season, will serve as the interim head coach.
WAKE FOREST, NC
The Spun

Caleb Williams Reportedly Met With 2 Major Schools

Caleb Williams appears to be getting closer to a transfer decision, though he’s not there yet. According to a report from ESPN, the Oklahoma Sooners transfer quarterback met with two major programs in recent days. Williams, who announced his decision to enter the transfer portal following Lincoln Riley’s move...
NFL
rockchalktalk.com

Notebook: Jayhawks Maul Hawkeyes

Sophomore guard Dajuan Harris Jr. hit an off-balance, driving layup inside of 10 seconds to play and the Jayhawks survived a 3-point attempt at the buzzer by ISU senior Gabe Kalscheur. “It’s a thrill,” Williams said of his first game at Allen Fieldhouse since he left Kansas for North Carolina...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa State#Ku#Agbaji#Christian#Jayhawks#Cyclones
The Spun

Former Alabama Freshman Standout Enters Transfer Portal

Not even Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide are immune to losing players to the NCAA transfer portal. An eighth Alabama football entered the portal on Thursday, and it’s a significant loss. Former Alabama standout linebacker Shane Lee is trying to find a new home ahead of the 2022 season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
Sports
WTOP

Stanford uses 23-0 run to beat Washington State 62-57

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Brandon Angel and Spencer Jones each scored 16 points and Stanford used a 23-0 second-half run to beat Washington State 62-57 on Thursday in a game delayed 75 minutes due to COVID testing. Moments before the scheduled start, it was announced the teams were awaiting...
STANFORD, CA
rockchalktalk.com

Player Ratings to the Theme of Duds

Kansas played the game of “let’s see if we can blow this game using the largest possible combination of tragicomic ways to do it.” The Jayhawks threw the ball into the crowd, passed it directly to Iowa State, and fought teammates for rebounds and lost those boards to the Cyclones. They set devastating picks for offensive fouls, missed free throws, and allowed a wide open look at the end that luckily hit the opposite side of the rim. If Kansas could’ve just not continually got caught on traps they never should’ve gotten themselves stuck in, this game wouldn’t have been close. Add that to the list too. Instead, it was an instruction manual on everything you shouldn’t do to let an inferior team beat you right up to the part where they let ISU’s only legitimate scoring threat do everything but win it himself. This game was a dud, no half stars today, we’re evaluating on a straight up one through five.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy