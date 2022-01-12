Kansas Narrowly Escapes With Wild Win Over Iowa State, 62-61

Kansas played the game of “let’s see if we can blow this game using the largest possible combination of tragicomic ways to do it.” The Jayhawks threw the ball into the crowd, passed it directly to Iowa State, and fought teammates for rebounds and lost those boards to the Cyclones. They set devastating picks for offensive fouls, missed free throws, and allowed a wide open look at the end that luckily hit the opposite side of the rim. If Kansas could’ve just not continually got caught on traps they never should’ve gotten themselves stuck in, this game wouldn’t have been close. Add that to the list too. Instead, it was an instruction manual on everything you shouldn’t do to let an inferior team beat you right up to the part where they let ISU’s only legitimate scoring threat do everything but win it himself. This game was a dud, no half stars today, we’re evaluating on a straight up one through five.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO