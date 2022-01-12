Bosse Boys Hold Off Central

Duke will take on Wake Forest on the road tonight without the services of head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will miss the game. Duke announced this afternoon that Coach K is out due to a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has already been tabbed to succeed Krzyzewski after he retires at the end of this season, will serve as the interim head coach.
PLAYA DEL REY >> A highly anticipated Del Rey League boys basketball contest that started with a restless crowd and both teams waiting on a tardy officiating crew due to a mix-up about the tip-off time ended with the crowd and both benches disgruntled over a slog to the end.
Kenwood coach Mike Irvin promised showtime basketball this season, and his talented young team has delivered plenty of it. But that isn’t always possible in the rugged Red-South/Central, especially on the road. The Broncos didn’t have any showtime moments Thursday at Curie, but they gutted out a 65-61 victory....
Two game were on the air Wednesday night on ESN, both re-caps and post game shows are below. Sumner fell behind early in this game as it appeared the Vikings would run away from the Spartans taking an 11-2 lead early in the 1st quarter including 3-3balls. Sumner would settle in defensively and held Curtis to just 2 more points in the final 3+ minutes while closing the gap to trail 13-8. Both teams would score a few more points in the 2nd quarter and the Vikings increased their advantage but were still in the game trailing 28-20 at the half.
Charlie Treene made a lone basket in the fourth quarter, but it was a memorable one. His dunk in the final seconds put an exclamation point on the Redwood High boys basketball team’s win on Thursday night. Treene finished with 10 points, including throwing down a pair of dunks...
The Bears’ boys basketball team defended its home court with a 70-55 Mountain Seven victory over East Henderson on Wednesday night to extend its win-streak to four in a row. “I’m super proud of our guys. At the end of the day, it’s a conference win, it’s at home and we’re sitting at 4-1,” Pisgah Head Coach Jonathan Whitson said. “We get to take a trip to North (Henderson) and they’re 4-1, so it sets up where we want to be for that Friday night game.”
The Castle girls basketball team built a double digit lead, then hung on to get past Memorial to score a big 53-49 victory in SIAC action Thursday night at the Kent Athletic Center. The Knights were led by senior guard Jordan Coon, who tallied a game-high 22 points. Ky Hay...
Snider boys coach Jeremy Rauch gave his team a simple game plan before they took the floor at Homestead on Friday night. But the “simple” plan – keep Homestead out of transition, off the foul line and off the boards – was much easier said than done, especially in a front of a capacity Homestead crowd excited by the Spartans girls and their 71-66 victory over Snider in the opening game of the night.
The Patriot Pioneers defeated the Battlefield Bobcats 53-52 on Friday night, in front of a rowdy home crowd. Patriot’s Jay Randall scored the first points of the night, hitting a pair of free-throws shortly after tipoff. A minute later, Battlefield’s Ryan Derderian put the Bobcats on the board with a layup of his own.
If Norfolk State showed signs of oxidation after a long layoff, consider Wednesday’s second half rust remover. Squeak the Spartans did not. Joe Bryant scored 29 points, Kris Bankston put on a dunking exhibition and NSU turned it on late to open the MEAC portion of its season with an easy 80-51 win over Delaware State at Echols Hall. The Spartans (10-4, 1-0 MEAC), who hadn’t played since Dec. ...
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Iverson Molinar scored a career-high 28 points and Mississippi State quickly overtook Georgia in the second half, winning 88-72. Molinar was 11-of-18 shooting with seven assists. Javian Davis produced 18 productive minutes off the bench with 12 points, a team-high six rebounds and three blocks. Cameron Matthews and Andersson Garica added 10 […]
Despite being so early in the league season, Friday night’s Chautauqua-Cattaraugus Athletic Association Division 1 West matchup between the Southwestern Trojans (2-0, 4-4) and Randolph Cardinals (1-1, 6-3) had a lot on the line with the two league favorites meeting so soon. The contest lived up to its billing,...
STEPHENS CITY — In reflecting on last week's loss to Handley, Sherando senior forward Cody Crittenden said, "That never should have happened." Based on how most of Thursday's game went, Crittenden and the rest of the Warriors boys' basketball team would have been kicking themselves hard enough to cause a limp if they had fallen again to the Judges. But for the second time this week, Sherando came up big in the clutch to get some revenge.
San Angelo Central outscored Abilene High 10-0 in overtime to beat the Eagles 69-59 in a District 2-6A boys basketball game Friday in San Angelo. The Eagles took a 47-42 lead into the final quarter, but the Bobcats rallied to tie the game and send it into overtime. Central hit...
Thomas Jefferson head coach Dom DeCicco admits he sees each and every section game as a must win. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
YANKTON, S.D. (GoWatertown.net) — A 16 point night from Reese Stark would help the Watertown boys basketball team snap a five-game losing streak as the Arrows would escape Yankton with a 48-46 win. Stark would notch the 16 points on seven of 13 shooting from the field. Drew Norberg...
