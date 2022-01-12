Memorial Girls Outdistance Mater Dei 58-35

Duke will take on Wake Forest on the road tonight without the services of head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will miss the game. Duke announced this afternoon that Coach K is out due to a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has already been tabbed to succeed Krzyzewski after he retires at the end of this season, will serve as the interim head coach.
The JV Lady Comets traveled to Maplewood Thursday night. The Comets lost in a close game with the Black Bears 58-52. Gracie Beauchamp 34 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals, 5 blocks. Mia House 4 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 blocks. Jersey Beauchamp 4 points, 2 assists, 2...
Norfolk State takes its impressive 10-4 record north as it visits Howard and Maryland-Eastern Shore for a MEAC road-trip.
During this week's practice, Kent State Tuscarawas Golden Eagles Coach Richard Tharp had his troops work on winning more segments of the game than the opposition.
Trailing 63-52, the Eagles responded by dominating the last five minutes of the game, outscoring visiting Terra State 21-7 en route to a 73-70 victory and raising...
SANTA ANA– Lani White scored a career-high 27 points on Thursday as Mater Dei defeated Rosary Academy 80-65. Caia Elisaldez racked up 22 points and nine steals for MD, and Hannah Vela and Soleil Montrose added 11 points and nine points, respectively. After winning the home installment of the matchup that usually decides the Trinity League – and often decides the Orange Country throne – the Monarchs will play again at Rosary on Jan. 31.
PENTWATER — Mesick’s girls basketball team came into Friday night’s game leading the Western Michigan D League, and left the same way with a 59-35 victory over Pentwater in the Falcons’ gym. The Falcons trailed by 18 points at the half, and never got their upset...
SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central’s girls basketball team started the game strong and never let up, recording a 58-22 victory over North Muskegon in the West Michigan Conference at home Friday night. The Spartans grabbed a 13-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, and outscored North...
The Harrison boys basketball team opened the 2nd Annual Warrior Showcase with a 62-47 victory over Christian County (KY) Friday night at Harrison High School. The Warriors were led by Jahni Summers, who tallied a game-high 18 points, while Shane Sims and Terry Hooks chipped in with 15 and 13 points apiece.
The Central boys basketball team opened the Warrior Classic with a strong 66-54 victory over a tough squad from Evansville Christian Friday night at Harrison High School in Evansville. The win brings the Bears record up to 6-4 on the season, while the Eagles drop to 7-6.
For East Catholic High boys basketball coach Luke Reilly, it’s all about trusting the process. On Friday night, his Eagles went up against one of the top programs in the country at the Spalding HoopHall Classic in Mater Dei High of Santa Ana, Calif. They came away 73-58 losers. While it was a loss, it was an opportunity to learn for East Catholic and improve. “The road to a championship and ...
