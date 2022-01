If Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly was an aging pop diva, last night’s annual State of the State address would have been a spirited greatest hits show, packed with favorites such as balancing the budget, supporting education and economic development. She previewed a new effort, repealing the sales tax on food, and dipped into her back […] The post Kelly delivers dazzling show of bipartisanship — however unlikely — at State of the State appeared first on Kansas Reflector.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO