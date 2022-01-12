ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Traveller's urgent warning about bed bugs this summer after her hotel bed was infested with the pests - and the red flags to look for in your own room: 'It's vulgar'

By Carina Stathis
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

What was meant to be a relaxing weekend getaway to the Gold Coast quickly turned into a 'vulgar' experience for Victorian travellers Justine Martin and Anna McLean.

The two friends arrived at a hotel resort late one evening in April 2021 and were looking forward to getting some shut-eye, but instead were left traumatised after feeling something crawling all over their body.

Ms Martin, 50, told FEMAIL she dismissed the feeling at first before catching something behind her neck and realised the mattress was infested with bed bugs.

'I turned the light on, stripped the bed and there were bugs everywhere,' the resilience consultant said, later describing the experience as 'vulgar'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29uf7S_0djF6yMt00
Victorian travellers travellers Justine Martin (left) and Anna McLean (right) were looking forward to their weekend away at the Gold Coast when everything went terribly wrong 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0otNrA_0djF6yMt00
But after arriving at their hotel Ms Martin felt a crawling sensation over her body and later stripped the bed to find the mattress was infested with bed bugs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MeIfL_0djF6yMt00

'They were everywhere in both beds, some dead and some alive, it was truly disgusting,' she said.

Ms Martin recalled the bed felt 'gritty' to lie on as if the mattress was covered in a layer of sand.

The feeling likely occurred due to the particles of excrement left behind by the insects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20lxzz_0djF6yMt00
Ms Martin recalled the bed felt 'gritty' to lie on as if the mattress was covered in a layer of sand

'We rang the night manager at 3:30am who didn't seem too worried about the pests and gave us another room to sleep in,' she said.

But while they were transferred, Ms Martin wasn't taking any chances and checked both beds in the second room.

To her disbelief both mattresses were also infested with bed bugs.

'At this point we were exhausted, it was 5:30 in the morning and thankfully we didn't unpack our luggage otherwise our clothes would've been infested too,' she said.

The pair were left with dozens of bites from sleeping in the infested beds which looked like 'bad mosquito bites'.

In the early hours of the morning they found another hotel to sleep in for 'three times the price' and later received a refund due to the awful experience.

'We were looking forward to shopping, sunshine and relaxing because the borders had just opened, but we didn't get any of that,' she said.

'It was a weekend from hell.'

Ms Martin said the pair arrived on a Thursday evening, slept all day on the Friday only for it to rain 'all weekend'.

'By Sunday we just couldn't wait to get home - what a disaster!' she said.

How to avoid bed bug and dust mite infestations this summer:

Wash your sheets every week

Wash sheets separate to clothes and towel, spot cleaning and marks before washing. Use hot water and a hot dryer if there are mites

Duvets, comforters and throw blankets that have less contact with your skin can be washed every month or two

Pillows and doonas should be cleaned every six months and replaced every two years

Getting rid of bed bugs: As their eggs are difficult to see, and have a long incubation period it can be tricky ridding your home of a bed bug infestation

A combination of non-chemical and chemical treatments may be needed

Experts say bed bug populations are exploding across the country with a 5000 per cent increase in the unwanted creatures over recent years.

Bed expert Darren Nelson, from Solace Sleep, says bed bug infestations are most common from December to February due to the warm weather and increased travel, which helps them spread from holiday homes and campsites back to the bedroom.

To spot bed bugs, it's best to strip the bed and look for any dark blood spots, dead bugs or old shells as the bugs often shed skin.

'The best way to combat bed bugs is to keep your sheets and bedding clean, with bed bugs twice as likely to be found in dirty sheets and clothes compared to clean,' Mr Nelson said.

'Most people wash their sheets every week or two - but forget about their pillow and doona, going months if not years, between washes.'

But he warned the bugs aren't just found in beds and furnishings, they can also live in brick walls.

Unwashed sheets, pillows and doonas are also a breeding ground for dust mites that feed off the dead skin cells you shed while you sleep.

'Symptoms of a dust mite allergy include sneezing, runny nose, itchy nose, and nasal congestion. For asthmatics, they can cause you to wheeze more, especially at night when you are lying in a bed infested with dust mites,' he said.

What are the signs of bed bug infestation?

Blood stains on your sheets or pillowcases.

Dark or rusty spots of bedbug excrement on sheets and mattresses, bed clothes, and walls.

Bedbug fecal spots, egg shells, or shed skins in areas where bedbugs hide.

An offensive, musty odour from the bugs' scent glands.

Source: webmd.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Charleston Press

Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
PUBLIC HEALTH
goodshomedesign.com

Woman Used Five 20-Foot Shipping Containers To Build Extraordinary Off-The-Grid Home

Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedding#Bed Bugs#Infestation#Traveler#Traveller#The Gold Coast#Victorian#Femail
Woman's World

12 Best Indoor Electric Heaters for Large Rooms to Stay Warm Through The Winter

As the day goes by and turns into night, we can’t help but try to stay warm. And while you’re feeling toasty under the covers and drinking hot chocolate after a long day of work, you may want to suggest getting an indoor electric heater. Instead of increasing the temperature from the thermostat and risking a high electric bill, a space heater can warm an entire room faster, so you don’t have to pile up several layers of sweaters and throw blankets. Here, we have compiled a list of the best indoor electric heaters for large rooms.
SHOPPING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
animalfair.com

YUK! Beating the Bed Bug Pet Blues!

No one enjoys a good cat -or dog- nap more than your precious pet, but these days, it’s harder than ever to dream of chasing rabbits without worries. With record numbers of people reporting serious cases of bed bugs throughout the country (If they made it into the Plaza, then they could be anywhere!) pets are often forced to suffer in silence. Furthermore, bed bugs are most common during the months of July, August, and September making education and preparation of premium importance. Given that they never take off their furry coats, and spend their days and nights lounging around on beds, couches, and piles of laundry, they are most susceptible to getting bed bug bites. And unlike us, those tell-tale bed-bug-bumps aren’t always easy to spot under Spot’s coat.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Elephants dying from eating plastic waste in Sri Lankan dump

Conservationists and veterinarians are warning that plastic waste in an open landfill in eastern Sri Lanka is killing elephants in the region, after two more were found dead over the weekend.Around 20 elephants have died over the last eight years after consuming plastic trash in the dump in Pallakkadu village in Ampara district, about 210 kilometers (130 miles) east of the capital, Colombo Examinations of the dead animals showed they had swallowed large amounts of nondegradable plastic that is found in the garbage dump, wildlife veterinarian Nihal Pushpakumara said. “Polythene, food wrappers, plastic, other non-digestibles and water were the...
ANIMALS
The Independent

7 best gel nail kits for salon-quality manicures at home

There’s few things that can make you feel put together as fast as a freshly painted manicure. It can also be one of the few times to enjoy some alone time, sitting in a comfortable salon seat, flicking through a magazine.There are, however, plenty of kits you can find online that allow you to achieve a fresh manicure from home, but it does take a bit of practice and patience to get neat nails, so don’t worry if you don’t see perfect results the first time. It will also make you much more appreciative of your favourite nail technician, but...
SKIN CARE
SPY

These Baby Humidifiers Will Help Everyone Breathe Easy and Sleep Soundly

When it comes to outfitting your baby or child’s room, parents typically think of the big stuff, i.e. crib, changing table, bookshelf, sound machine, and some very cute wall decals. But one of the most important items that will keep your baby, and in turn, you, sleeping well is one of the best baby humidifiers. Children get an average of six to eight colds per year. A humidifier for babies may be able to reduce their level of congestion, helping them sleep more soundly. Humidifiers also add moisture to the air to help children with dry skin and reduce the occurrence...
AMAZON
The Independent

10 best chimineas that take the chill out of alfresco evenings

Chimineas have been a garden staple for many years now, but the traditional Mexican, clay, models are now being joined by a host of modern designs with innovative extras, like grills that you can also cook on.How we tested We judged these models on how easy it was to set and light a fire in them, how impressive the heat output was when the fire was roaring and how well the chiminea retained that heat throughout the evening.In terms of design, we were looking for models that would add some personality to the patio, but also provide a good view...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Covid loses almost all its ability to infect beyond short distances, new study finds

A new study has revealed that the novel coronavirus loses 90 per cent of its ability to infect people within 20 minutes of it becoming airborne.University of Bristol’s Aerosol Research Centre says it has conducted a first-of-its-kind study that throws light on how the coronavirus behaves once it is airborne during the exhalation process, though the study is yet to be peer reviewed.“People have been focused on poorly ventilated spaces and thinking about airborne transmission over metres or across a room. I’m not saying that doesn’t happen, but I think still the greatest risk of exposure is when you’re close...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Dog owners warned to avoid beaches as mystery illness leaves hundreds of pets unwell

Dog owners have been warned to stay away from beaches in the north east after hundreds of dogs have fallen unwell.A veterinary nurse based in Whitby, north Yorkshire, urged people to be vigilant after several practices were “inundated” with dogs suffering from sickness and diarrhoea following trips to beaches along the coastline.Brogan Proud, who owns Yorkshire Coast Pet Care, suggested owners should ensure their animals avoid eating anything if they do visit the beach and to wash them afterwards in case a toxin is to blame.She wrote on the company’s Facebook page: “I work within several practices up and down...
PETS
Daily Mail

Absolute mayhem as TWO HUNDRED desperate renters turn up to a house inspection - clogging the entire suburb before POLICE are called for crowd control

Astonishing footage shows more than 200 prospective tenants crowding into a suburban street for a rental inspection - forcing police to clear the area. Video taken by a bemused neighbour in Sydney's south-west, shows hundreds lining up to inspect the $530-a-week four-bedroom brick home on Wednesday. Even that is on...
WORLD
WEHT/WTVW

Jan. 14 is Organize Your Home Day: Here are our cleaning experts tips on how to celebrate

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Jan. 14 is Organize Your Home Day, and there are good reasons to celebrate. It’s a day to put clutter in its place and organize every room of the house. From maximizing closet space to choosing appropriate organizers, tips from our expert will give you the information you […]
HOME & GARDEN
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

288K+
Followers
12K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy