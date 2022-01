PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Donated blood can save a life, but it is in dangerously short supply nationwide. The American Red Cross is calling on people to donate. “We’re in a dire strait in terms of our blood inventory,” said Dr. Pampee Young, the chief medical officer with the American Red Cross Biomedical Services. “Perhaps the most critical shortage we have experienced in over a decade.” The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis. Dangerously low blood supply levels are threatening patient care and forcing doctors to make difficult decisions. “We’re putting doctors in a position where they have to make the...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO