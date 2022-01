Microsoft Office is a very commonly used software that can be found on almost any standard computer. It is also integrated inside many products of the Microsoft / Windows ecosystem such as Office itself, Outlook and Office Online. In this blog, we describe our attempts to fuzz a specific component in Microsoft Office and how the results affect this whole ecosystem. We chose the MSGraph COM component as our fuzzing target, as it is quite an old piece of code that has existed since at least the days of Office 2003 or earlier. We also evaluate the pros and cons of the different fuzzing solutions we experimented with.

