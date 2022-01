The Dexter boys’ basketball team faced three quality opponents in a row over the last two weeks and improved each time they stepped on the floor. Last week, Dexter played shorthanded against Detroit Catholic Central and the state-ranked Shamrocks proved to be too good on that night. On Tuesday, Dexter played at state powerhouse Ann Arbor Huron, and outside of a quarter, played even with the talented River Rats in an SEC loss.

DEXTER, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO