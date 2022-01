Welcome to today's edition of the Florida Coronavirus Watch Newsletter. Let's get you up to speed with the latest news of the day from the USA TODAY Network-Florida. DeSantis vs. Biden: The U.S. Supreme Court may have upheld the Biden Administration’s mandatory vaccination policy for health care workers, but Florida isn't going to enforce it, a spokeswoman for the governor’s office said Thursday. “The state of Florida is not going to serve as the Biden Administration’s biomedical police,” Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Gov. Ron DeSantis, said in an email to the USA TODAY Network-Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO