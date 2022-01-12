ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota’s Hamse Warfa To Become U.S. State Department Senior Adviser: ‘This Is A Calling’

By David Schuman
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — President Joe Biden is calling one of Minnesota’s top public servants to the nation’s capital.

Hamse Warfa, the highest-ranking Somali American in Minnesota’s executive branch, has been appointed a senior adviser to the U.S. State Department, advancing Biden’s democracy agenda.

“This is a calling and I’m grateful I have another chance to serve our country,” Warfa said. “I couldn’t say no in this critical moment of our country.”

Warfa will be leaving his position as a deputy commissioner in Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development.

Born in Somalia, Warfa lived through civil war, then spent three years in Kenyan refugee camps. He came to the United States at the start of high school without knowing any English. Warfa went on to earn his master’s degree.

The husband and father of four feels he and his family have been beneficiaries of the American willingness to accept strangers.

“In this country, I have learned the power of my vote,” Warfa said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d1D7a_0djF2JlI00

Hamse Warfa (credit: CBS)

He will help develop strategies to protect and promote democracy, as well as represent the administration at conferences around the world. The role has significant personal meaning to him.

“I hope, you know, people see in my example the reflection of hope for democracy and value, that everyone’s voice and vote counts and matters,” Warfa said.

Gov. Tim Walz released this statement on Warfa’s appointment:

I am confident Hamse will serve the people of the United States with the same integrity, policy expertise, and collaborative leadership that he provided for the people of Minnesota. Hamse and his team at DEED advocated for the economic well-being of all Minnesotans during the pandemic and focused on ensuring workers and businesses had the resources and training to survive and thrive. I am grateful for Hamse’s service to our state and his commitment to building an equitable economy that works for everyone.

“I’m really excited to be part of the team that will be implementing the vision that President Biden has laid out both for our country and globally,” Warfa said. “I feel this sense of urgency and call to action.”

Warfa worked on Biden’s campaign in 2020. He starts his job at the end of January.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Saint Paul, MN
CBS Minnesota

Discussing Omicron Surge, Gov. Walz Says ‘I Think We Are In The Worst Of It’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As cities in Minnesota have taken action to combat the surge in COVID-19 cases, there are no statewide mandates in place. On Thursday, average positivity rate in Minnesota breached 20% for the first time since the start of the pandemic. In the last two weeks, cases in the state have tripled. Minneapolis and St. Paul have reinstated mask mandates, as have other Twin Cities suburbs and Duluth. The mayors of the two largest cities in the state also announced this week that those heading to bars, restaurants and venues will need to be vaccinated or show proof...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sahan Journal

Hamse Warfa is leaving the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development for a position in the Biden administration, making him the highest-ranking Somali appointee in Washington.

To continue reading this article and others for free, please sign up for our newsletter. Hamse Warfa, deputy commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, will be joining the Biden administration as a senior advisor to the State Department at the end of the month, making him the highest-ranking Somali presidential appointee in Washington.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Gov. Tim Walz announces $200 reward for families who get kids aged 5-11 vaccinated

Gov. Tim Walz has announced the launch of a new vaccine incentive that will see families receive $200 when they get their children aged 5-11 vaccinated against COVID. The governor said the "next phase" of his administration's "Kids Deserve a Shot" program would see Visa gift cards totaling $200 will be available for families who get their 5-11-year-olds fully vaccinated in January and February.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
cbs3duluth.com

Governor Walz launches vaccine incentive for Minnesotans 5-11 years old

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday the next phase of the ‘Kids Deserve a Shot’ vaccine incentive program to encourage Minnesota families to get their kids ages 5-11 years old fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In a press release, the Walz-Flanagan Administration states it is committed to providing resources necessary to make sure kids stay healthy and in school.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff For Western Minnesota Firefighter Who Died In Line Of Duty

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff in honor of a western Minnesota firefighter who died in the line of duty. From sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, firefighter Timothy Kath will be honored in Minnesota. According to the governor’s proclamation, Kath died on Dec. 31 due to a medical condition obtained in the line of duty. He is survived by his wife and their 10 children. (credit: Tintah Fire Department) “Firefighter Kath was a dedicated firefighter who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues,” Walz said in his proclamation. “With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Firefighter Kath for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and community.” Kath served with the Tintah Fire Department for more than 16 years. Tintah is located in west-central Minnesota, about 15 miles east of the North Dakota border. According to local media reports, Kath’s funeral is scheduled for Wednesday in Lidgerwood. An online fundraiser is seeking funds to help support the Kath family.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: Positivity Rate Climbs To 21.6%, Over 11K Cases Reported

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The average positivity rate continues its climb, hitting 21.6% in the latest update from the Minnesota Department of Health. Other key figures are also on the rise: the state is seeing 154.6 cases per 100,000 residents, a steep ascent from 52.8, which was recorded less than a month ago. Hospitalizations are at 23.1 per 100,000 residents. Credit: Minnesota Department Of Health In the last two weeks, cases in the state have tripled due to the highly contagious Omicron variant. Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday said the state is “in the worst of it,” and doesn’t anticipate the situation to alleviate for...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Supreme Court ruling scrambles vaccine mandate plans in Minneapolis, St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that blocks the Biden administration from enforcing vaccine-or-test mandates against employees at large companies will have wide-ranging effects in Minnesota. The 6-3 ruling partially disrupts plans in Minneapolis and St. Paul for vaccine requirements at hospitality venues, which both...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us State Department#U S#Wcco#Somali American#The U S State Department#Kenyan#Minnesotans
The Independent

Michigan AG asks feds to investigate fake GOP electors

Michigan's attorney general is asking federal prosecutors to open a criminal investigation into 16 Republicans who submitted false certificates stating they were the state's presidential electors despite Joe Biden s 154,000-vote victory in 2020.Dana Nessel a Democrat, disclosed Thursday that her office had been evaluating charges for nearly a year but decided to refer the matter to the U.S. attorney in western Michigan.“Under state law, I think clearly you have forgery of a public record, which is a 14-year offense, and election law forgery, which is a five-year offense," she told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow. But the Justice Department...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Michigan Republicans could face federal charges for signing fake electoral college certificates, state attorney general says

A group of Michigan Republicans who signed fake documents purporting to award the state’s electoral votes to Donald Trump could be facing federal criminal charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday. Speaking on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, Ms Nessel said her office had been “evaluating” charges for signers of the ersatz vote certificates “for nearly a year”."I will say that under state law, I think clearly you have forgery of a public record, which is a 14-year offense, and election law forgery, which is a five-year offense,” she said.The fake document was signed by 16 people, many of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Minnesota

‘Plan Accordingly’: Minnesotans Told To Expect More Disruptions As Omicron Spreads

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said people could expect to see disruptions in multiple services as the more contagious Omicron variant spreads throughout Minnesota. “We’re talking with employers and businesses to plan accordingly for significant percentages of the workforce to be out at any one time,” Malcolm said Friday. School districts are trying to preserve in-person learning as they experience statewide staffing challenges and students getting sick or being exposed. “What happens when two-thirds of your class is home sick,” Education Minnesota president Denise Specht said. “You can do teaching and learning with the other third...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
50K+
Followers
19K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://minnesota.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy