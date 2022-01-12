Courthouse Report

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

155th District Court Dispositions Dec. 20 Wright, Teadra Renae-Assault of...

www.schulenburgsticker.com

The Independent

Michigan Republicans could face federal charges for signing fake electoral college certificates, state attorney general says

A group of Michigan Republicans who signed fake documents purporting to award the state’s electoral votes to Donald Trump could be facing federal criminal charges, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday. Speaking on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show, Ms Nessel said her office had been “evaluating” charges for signers of the ersatz vote certificates “for nearly a year”."I will say that under state law, I think clearly you have forgery of a public record, which is a 14-year offense, and election law forgery, which is a five-year offense,” she said.The fake document was signed by 16 people, many of...
The Independent

Jan 6 rioter lashes out as CNN interview sends him back to jail

An accused Capitol rioter and a member of the Proud Boys is going back to jail after saying that he could repeat his 6 January actions. Federal prosecutors moved to have Josh Pruitt’s pretrial release revoked after he told CNN that he doesn’t believe he has done anything wrong and that he would consider storming the Capitol again. “So you asked me if I’d do it again? I want to say yes,” Mr Pruitt said when asked if he still would have been a part of the insurrection if he’d been aware of the legal ramifications. But he added he...
foxbaltimore.com

Residents weigh in on S.A. Mosby's federal indictment

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — News of Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's federal indictment is making its way across the city. Residents are reacting to the serious allegations against Mosby. From a stoplight in west Baltimore to a corner downtown, FOX45 took the people's pulse, moments after federal investigators released...
WTOP

Feds: Marilyn Mosby claimed COVID financial hardship while earning full $247,955.58 salary

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Baltimore City State’s Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby (D) was indicted by a federal grand jury on four charges Thursday, including perjury for falsely claiming a COVID-19 hardship on an application to withdraw $90,000 from her retirement account.
News Break
NewsBreak
foxbaltimore.com

Former city prosecutor weighs in on Mosby indictment

Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby is now facing up to 70 years in prison after being indicted on 4 federal charges. These include 2 counts of perjury and 2 counts of lying on a mortgage application. According to federal investigators, Mosby took 80 thousand dollars from her city retirement account by allegedly lying about being impacted by the coronavirus. Her defense attorney says that Mosby was unaware of the tax lien on her property and she was only trying to withdraw the money that was already hers.
Radar Online.com

Nancy Pelosi's Son Involved With Five Companies Connected To Criminals & Fraudsters, Federal Investigations Reveal

Nancy Pelosi’s son, Paul Pelosi Jr., was reportedly once involved with five different companies that have been under investigation by federal authorities for their alleged ties to convicted criminals and known fraudsters. Article continues below advertisement. According to Daily Mail, the Speaker of the House’s 52-year-old son was connected...
CBS Baltimore

Mosby Maintains Innocence In Federal Fraud Case, Vows To Clear Her Name

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s top prosecutor Marilyn Mosby vows to beat the four felony charges the federal government brought against her following their lengthy investigation into her personal finances. Mosby is not taking questions. Says she is fully committed to the job. She says she’s innocent and will fight @wjz pic.twitter.com/fPg2StkU9y — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) January 14, 2022 She addressed the case for the first time publicly in a statement she read outside of her downtown office. “I am innocent of the charges that have been levied against me, and I intend to fight with every ounce of energy in my being to prove...
Fox News

CNN White House reporter: Republicans nationwide are trying to 'steal elections'

A CNN White House reporter accused Republicans of a nationwide effort to make it "easier to steal elections" in an "analysis" piece published Friday. Stephen Collinson bemoaned President Biden's tough week after he was dealt twin blows from the legislative and judicial branches: moderate Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, maintained their opposition to eliminating the filibuster to advance Biden-backed election legislation, and the Supreme Court struck down his mandate on large businesses to vaccinate or test employees.
fox5ny.com

'Fight Night' at Rikers video published as rally for inmates planned

NEW YORK - Advocates and elected officials will rally on Thursday in support of inmates at Rikers Island who have been on a hunger strike for nearly a week. According to AM New York, about 200 inmates have refused meals since Friday. They are protesting the conditions at the troubled facility where access has been restricted because of the pandemic.
AOL Corp

Michigan AG says scheme to overthrow election with fake electors ‘may go all the way to the top’

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel appeared on The Rachel Maddow Show Thursday, where she spoke about the scheme in which Republicans in several states that President Biden won forged election documents in an attempt to give the election to former President Trump. Fraudulent electors in Michigan, Wisconsin, Arizona, Nevada and Georgia sent documents to the National Archives to certify the election for Trump, despite Biden having won. While no one has been arrested yet in connection with this attempted election fraud, Nessel expects authorities to gather more evidence, and that this may have been orchestrated from the highest levels of government.
