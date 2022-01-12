Booker, Suns top rolling Raptors 99-95

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker had a bizarre and controversial moment late in the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. The Raptors mascot attempted to distract Booker while the shooting guard took a pair of free throws. Booker didn’t take too kindly to that, and snitched on the mascot to the officials. The Raptor was made to move from under the basket and stand off to the side as Booker shot his free throws. Well, after their exchange on Tuesday, Booker trolled the mascot with an updated Twitter profile picture on Wednesday.

