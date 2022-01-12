ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Booker, Suns top rolling Raptors 99-95

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 3 days ago

TORONTO (AP) — Devin Booker scored 16 points, including the go-ahead basket with 1:02 remaining, and...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen Smith

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets. That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks. Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Mikal Bridges
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Jae Crowder
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Chris Paul Not Winning An NBA Championship: "The Championship Will Probably Be Nice For Him, But That’s Not Going To Define Him. You Got Guys Like Charles Barkley, Steve Nash, Reggie Miller..."

Chris Paul is one of the most talented players we've seen in NBA history. The Point God has impacted every team where he's played, improving their level every single season. Great as his teams have been, Paul is yet to win an NBA championship, coming really close last season, where the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 Finals.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Suns’ Devin Booker trolls Raptors mascot following controversial late-game moment

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker had a bizarre and controversial moment late in the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. The Raptors mascot attempted to distract Booker while the shooting guard took a pair of free throws. Booker didn’t take too kindly to that, and snitched on the mascot to the officials. The Raptor was made to move from under the basket and stand off to the side as Booker shot his free throws. Well, after their exchange on Tuesday, Booker trolled the mascot with an updated Twitter profile picture on Wednesday.
NBA
brightsideofthesun.com

Devin Booker fights, becomes homies with Raptors mascot

Lost in the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Toronto Raptors last night — the Suns won, 99-95 — was a heated reaction by Devin Booker to the Raptors mascot’s attempt to distract him during free throws in clutch time. The Suns were up just one...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Ap#The Phoenix Suns
texasguardian.com

Devin Booker, Suns blow past sinking Pacers

Devin Booker scored 22 of his 35 points in the third quarter and Deandre Ayton had 27 points and 12 rebounds to fuel the visiting Phoenix Suns to a 112-94 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Friday in Indianapolis. Booker drained a career high-tying six 3-pointers to propel Phoenix to...
NBA
Frankfort Times

Pistons ride strong bench to 103-87 victory over Raptors

DETROIT (AP) — Trey Lyles scored 21 points, Cade Cunningham and Hamidou Diallo each added 18 and the Detroit Pistons extending their surprising stretch by beating the Toronto Raptors 103-87 on Friday night. The Pistons are 5-3 in 2022 after finishing 2021 with 18 losses in their last 19...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Hornets-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Charlotte

The Charlotte Hornets are one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA. They have LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and a nice young core, though. Charlotte’s amazing offense has carried them so far this season, but a lackluster big man rotation has limited their potential. Mason Plumlee and PJ...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Bill Simmons Says The Sacramento Kings Are The Only Team That Can Trade For A Package Of Ben Simmons And Tobias Harris

The trade deadline is approaching quickly for NBA teams and it looks more and more unlikely that the Philadelphia 76ers will be able to move Ben Simmons by himself. Recent reports have suggested that the Sixers are including Tobias Harris in any potential trades involving Simmons. This has led to wild speculation about how they will be able to pull it off considering that both players are on max contracts.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy