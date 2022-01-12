9 Kansas survives close call against #15 ISU

(Ames) Iowa State came close to a big road win on Tuesday, but fell to Kansas by a final of 62-61.

Izaiah Brockington had 17 points and 8 rebounds. Gabe Kalscheur scored 14. Tyrese Hunter contributed 12 points, 5 assists, and 5 steals.

ISU held a 33-31 halftime lead, but Kansas took the lead with three free-throws on their first possession of the 2nd half. The Jayhawks led by as many as nine after halftime before the Cyclones snugged things up late. A Gabe Kalscheur 3-pointer with 1:03 left gave Iowa State a brief lead. Kansas hit two free-throws with :25 remaining to go in front 60-59. Brockington had a go ahead basket with :18 left, but Dajuan Harris Jr answered with the game win for Kansas with :08 to play.

Iowa State hosts Texas on Saturday. The Cyclones are 13-3 overall and 1-3 in the Big 12.