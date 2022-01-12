Frazier's 29 helps No. 25 Illinois hold off Nebraska 81-71

Duke will take on Wake Forest on the road tonight without the services of head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will miss the game. Duke announced this afternoon that Coach K is out due to a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has already been tabbed to succeed Krzyzewski after he retires at the end of this season, will serve as the interim head coach.
Stetson Bennett just led the Georgia football team to its first national title in 41 years, yet some members of the Bulldogs fanbase want him gone. Stetson Bennett has one more year of eligibility left, but some Georgia football fans hope he has played his last game in the Red and Black.
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana point guards Xavier Johnson and Rob Phinisee played a big role in the Hoosiers' two wins this week, and after Sunday's win over Minnesota, they got to talk about it for three minutes in the postgame press conference. But on Tuesday night, they got to...
Indiana Basketball fell to the Hawkeyes in Iowa in a Big Ten matchup. Along with X’s and O’s, superstition may have played a part. The Iowa Hawkeyes welcomed Indiana Basketball to Iowa City last night in a Big Ten battle against two very good basketball teams and two top-tier players in the country. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers by a final score of 83-74. Kris Murray ended up with career highs for the winning team finishing with 29 points and 11 rebounds.
Georgia is reveling in its first national title since 1980, but some players on the roster are considering their futures, too. In the aftermath of Monday’s big win, WR Jaylen Johnson reportedly entered the transfer portal. Now, the Bulldogs are reportedly losing another member of their receiving corps to...
Earlier this week, highly touted USC quarterback Jaxson Dart entered the NCAA transfer portal, signaling that his brief time in Southern California has come to an end. Already, the former five-star recruit is narrowing down his options. According to Gerry Hamilton of On3 Sports, Dart is focusing on three possible...
Fans pleaded with Mike Woodson to wear his suit ahead of Indiana’s matchup at Iowa. Though the suit is a symbol of winning to them, it’s really just a guise for Indiana’s struggles on the road. Woodson has said it’s reserved for home games. So when Indiana...
The University of Iowa football team opens the 2022 season with three straight home contests before beginning Big Ten Conference play Sept. 24 at Rutgers. The Big Ten Conference announced the entire 2022 football schedule Tuesday. The Hawkeyes open the season Sept. 3 in Kinnick Stadium, hosting South Dakota State. The annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk […]
University of Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood's team's motto is having players that he considers "everyday guys." What does that mean? It means changing the culture, recruiting players who fit what Illinois is about — on the court, in the classroom, in the locker room when coaches are not around, in the gym working on getting better, in the weight room and the first to get on the court before games and the last to leave.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois beat Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. “No matter who is on the court, no matter what player it is, I always go out there and try to destroy them and dominate them,” Cockburn said. “That’s the narrative I’m trying to set. I don’t care who it is.”
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day continued to revamp his coaching staff by hiring of two defensive assistants Friday. Tim Walton, a former Ohio State player who spent the last 13 years coaching in the NFL, most recently with the Jacksonville Jaguars, was added as cornerbacks/secondary coach.
