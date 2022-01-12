Frazier's 29 helps No. 25 Illinois hold off Nebraska 81-71

University of Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood's team's motto is having players that he considers "everyday guys." What does that mean? It means changing the culture, recruiting players who fit what Illinois is about — on the court, in the classroom, in the locker room when coaches are not around, in the gym working on getting better, in the weight room and the first to get on the court before games and the last to leave.

