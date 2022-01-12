ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Frazier's 29 helps No. 25 Illinois hold off Nebraska 81-71

Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Once again Illinois got all it could...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To The Coach K News

Duke will take on Wake Forest on the road tonight without the services of head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will miss the game. Duke announced this afternoon that Coach K is out due to a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has already been tabbed to succeed Krzyzewski after he retires at the end of this season, will serve as the interim head coach.
WAKE FOREST, NC
FanSided

Indiana Basketball: Superstition matters in loss to Iowa

Indiana Basketball fell to the Hawkeyes in Iowa in a Big Ten matchup. Along with X’s and O’s, superstition may have played a part. The Iowa Hawkeyes welcomed Indiana Basketball to Iowa City last night in a Big Ten battle against two very good basketball teams and two top-tier players in the country. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers by a final score of 83-74. Kris Murray ended up with career highs for the winning team finishing with 29 points and 11 rebounds.
IOWA CITY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Nebraska State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Georgia receiver, former 4-star recruit, reportedly enters transfer portal

Georgia is reveling in its first national title since 1980, but some players on the roster are considering their futures, too. In the aftermath of Monday’s big win, WR Jaylen Johnson reportedly entered the transfer portal. Now, the Bulldogs are reportedly losing another member of their receiving corps to...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

5-Star Transfer Jaxson Dart ‘Focused’ On 3 Schools

Earlier this week, highly touted USC quarterback Jaxson Dart entered the NCAA transfer portal, signaling that his brief time in Southern California has come to an end. Already, the former five-star recruit is narrowing down his options. According to Gerry Hamilton of On3 Sports, Dart is focusing on three possible...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trent Frazier
Person
Kofi Cockburn
insidethehall.com

Indiana beats itself in loss at Iowa

Fans pleaded with Mike Woodson to wear his suit ahead of Indiana’s matchup at Iowa. Though the suit is a symbol of winning to them, it’s really just a guise for Indiana’s struggles on the road. Woodson has said it’s reserved for home games. So when Indiana...
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln#Ap#Cornhuskers
KCAU 9 News

Big Ten releases 2022 football schedules for Hawkeyes and Huskers

The University of Iowa football team opens the 2022 season with three straight home contests before beginning Big Ten Conference play Sept. 24 at Rutgers. The Big Ten Conference announced the entire 2022 football schedule Tuesday. The Hawkeyes open the season Sept. 3 in Kinnick Stadium, hosting South Dakota State. The annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Quad Cities Onlines

Prince: Illinois guard Trent Frazier an 'everyday guy'

University of Illinois men's basketball coach Brad Underwood's team's motto is having players that he considers "everyday guys." What does that mean? It means changing the culture, recruiting players who fit what Illinois is about — on the court, in the classroom, in the locker room when coaches are not around, in the gym working on getting better, in the weight room and the first to get on the court before games and the last to leave.
ILLINOIS STATE
WTOP

Cockburn, Frazier lead No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois beat Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. “No matter who is on the court, no matter what player it is, I always go out there and try to destroy them and dominate them,” Cockburn said. “That’s the narrative I’m trying to set. I don’t care who it is.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

No. 25 Illinois tops Michigan with Frazier's 2nd-half effort

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 21 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to help No. 25 Illinois over Michigan 68-53 on Friday night. Both teams struggled from distance in a foul-plagued first half, combining to go 1 of 20 from 3-point range.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

2 defensive coaches hired as Ohio State revamps staff

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day continued to revamp his coaching staff by hiring of two defensive assistants Friday. Tim Walton, a former Ohio State player who spent the last 13 years coaching in the NFL, most recently with the Jacksonville Jaguars, was added as cornerbacks/secondary coach.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy