ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Noella Bergener Slams Dr. Jen Armstrong As A “Thirsty” Person Who Talks To “Hear Her Own Voice”

By Angie G
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UORYi_0djEyHxw00

Noella Bergener . Say what you will about her, but she is making her debut on Real Housewives of Orange County count. She probably had a storyline enough, being ex-friends with Braunwyn Windham-Burke . Then her divorce erupted almost as soon as filming began. She’s been sobbing to these Housewives (most of whom are near strangers) almost every episode since. But that’s not all. She’s also attacking Heather Dubrow on the low.

In the latest RHOC episode, we hit yet another bump in the Noella road. A run in with her freshman-Housewife counterpart, Dr. Jen Armstrong . Jen has hardly been a factor this season. We’ve seen her medical practice , some scenes with her kids, and…I can’t remember anything else, really. After Jen tried to confront Noella at Shane Simpson’s party this week, it looks like Noella may accidentally be giving Jen a storyline.

When Jen tried to approach Noella for being a bit cold to her in their interactions, Noella shamed Dr. Jen for making a “poorly lit” Instagram post. Noella was confused and apparently VERY bothered that Jen had tagged her in the photo? The photo was a picture of Dr. Jen standing pretty innocuously making an ad-type post. It may have been confusing to be tagged, but I still can’t quite see what Noella thought was nefarious about the whole thing. Especially considering who she hangs around.

During her after-episode appearance on Watch What Happens Live , Andy Cohen asked Noella a fan question. It went, “Why did you think it was thirsty for Dr. Jen to tag you in a pic that you weren’t in? Why didn’t you just calmly ask her why she did that?”

RELATED: Dr. Jen Armstrong Accused Of Medical Assault And Battery

Noella explained her side saying, “The thirstiness was her coming up to me mere days after being divorced and just setting the whole tone for a conversation when it was really a confrontation.” Truthfully, I think Noella is the one who made the interaction contentious.

“She’s thirsty. She’s one of those people girls who just takes a little something and turns it into a big thing so she can hear her own voice. I hate being around people like that sometimes because you can’t let your wall down,” Noella claimed. I imagine there is only so much thirst to go around in Noella’s circle.

RELATED: Dr. Jen Armstrong Sues Former Employee Over Claim Jen Was Under Influence Of Drugs Working On Patients

TELL US – DID YOU FIND JEN’S APPROACH TO NOELLA TO BE ‘THIRSTY’? WHO IS THE #1 NEW HOUSEWIFE IN THIS GROUP?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Noella Bergener Slams Dr. Jen Armstrong As A “Thirsty” Person Who Talks To “Hear Her Own Voice” appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 2

Related
Reality Tea

Noella Bergener Admits Getting With James Bergener While He Was Married To Someone Else

Like any newbie cast member, Noella Bergener was expected to bring the drama and solidify her spot on the Real Housewives of Orange County.  Even this early into Season 17, this girl is clearly bringing it.  She’s ready to take on returning OC queen Heather Dubrow, and has no problem calling out a bitch for […] The post Noella Bergener Admits Getting With James Bergener While He Was Married To Someone Else appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star's Marriage Reportedly Crumbles After Just 2 Months

Two months after they exchanged vows in front of President Joe Biden, Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King and her husband, Cuffe Biden Owens, have split. According to Page Six, which reported the news on Christmas Eve, King and Owens split after two months of marriage. A source told the publication, "She has told friends they broke up."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
County
Orange County, CA
Page Six

Tamra Judge shades Shannon Beador’s appearance: ‘Alcohol will age you’

Tamra Judge slammed her former “Real Housewives of Orange County” friend Shannon Beador, leaving a nasty Instagram comment about her weight and aging poorly. “Alcohol will age you so fast !!! Weight gain ages you as well. If you don’t take care of your body it shows,” Judge commented on an Instagram photo of Beador talking with her “RHOC” co-star Heather Dubrow.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Heather Gay And Whitney Rose Think Jennie Nguyen Gave Back Mary Cosby’s Gift Because Of Lisa Barlow; Heather Thinks Jennie Is Lisa’s “Minion”

Jennie Nguyen has surpassed expectations for being the newbie cast member on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City and having the nerves to take on Mary Cosby point blank.  Certainly Mary’s racially insensitive comment about Jennie’s eyes may have had something to do with Jennie wanting to return the re-gifted shoes.  She needs some respect, […] The post Heather Gay And Whitney Rose Think Jennie Nguyen Gave Back Mary Cosby’s Gift Because Of Lisa Barlow; Heather Thinks Jennie Is Lisa’s “Minion” appeared first on Reality Tea.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Dubrow
Person
Andy Cohen
OK! Magazine

Vicki Gunvalson's Son-In-Law Deems Himself A 'Date Chaperone' As 'RHOC' Alum Cozies Up To Mystery Man Three Months After Messy Steve Lodge Split

Putting herself back out there. Vicki Gunvalson seems to be getting back into the dating game following her dramatic split from former fiancé Steve Lodge. In an Instagram Story posted to her son-in-law Ryan Culberson's account, The Real Housewives of Orange County alum was seen chatting it up with a new mystery man. Culberson — who is married to Gunvalson's daughter, Briana — called himself a "date chaperone" in the caption on the clip.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bravo#Thirsty#Rhoc
Reality Tea

Kathy Hilton Said Lisa Vanderpump “Hasn’t Made An Effort To Maintain Their Friendship”

“Goodbye Kyle!” The meme-worthy line, delivered by Ken Todd as he kicked Kyle Richards out of his house, marked the end of Kyle’s friendship with Lisa Vanderpump. But should we also start saying “Goodbye Kathy?” What many might not realize is that Kathy Hilton was also a longtime friend of LVP. Now she’s weighing in […] The post Kathy Hilton Said Lisa Vanderpump “Hasn’t Made An Effort To Maintain Their Friendship” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
realitytitbit.com

Is Noella from RHOC still married, how many husbands has she had?

The Real Housewives of Orange County is officially back on December 1st 2021. The longest-running series in the franchise kicked off its 16th season with newbies Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong in the cast. The release of season 16 also brought with it returning housewife Heather Dubrow!. It’s highly unlikely...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Us Weekly

From Adrienne Maloof to Mary Cosby: Every Time a Real Housewife Skipped the Reunion

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Adrienne Maloof was one of the first Housewives to be a no-show at a reunion taping, but she hasn’t been the last. Adrienne opted not to film the sit-down special with her costars in 2013 after Brandi Glanville revealed during season 3 that she used a surrogate to carry her three sons. During the season, Bravo bleeped the word “surrogate” and more details of the situation as Adrienne threatened legal action.
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Shares His 5 Favorite Real Housewives Moms Of All Time

All of us regular-degular nobodies probably don’t often find ourselves relating to the lifestyles we see on the Real Housewives very often. Massive mansions, designer lunch outfits, private planes — the life of the 1% is pretty mysterious for the rest of us down here. However, I often find from watching the show that reality […] The post Andy Cohen Shares His 5 Favorite Real Housewives Moms Of All Time appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Us Weekly

RHOC’s Vicki Gunvalson Reacts to Steve Lodge’s Engagement 3 Months After Split: ‘He’s a Fame Whore’

Not so well wishes? After Steve Lodge announced that he was engaged to Janis Carlson, Vicki Gunvalson had something to get off her chest about her ex-fiancé’s news. “He’s a fame whore and is all about staying relevant,” Gunvalson exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday, January 3, noting that she was in “no rush to start dating” right now. “I’ve gone out with some friends, but have no desire to do what he’s doing. Marriage is a sacred thing.”
CELEBRITIES
Reality Tea

Brandi Glanville “Can’t With” Heather Dubrow, Says Shannon Beador Is “Acting”; Calls Emily Simpson “Boring”

Brandi Glanville has a lot to say about Real Housewives. And it’s not just when she’s drinking. Indeed, Brandi was recently outed for being drunk during her interview for the Dave Quinn housewives tell-all. The Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It author had to […] The post Brandi Glanville “Can’t With” Heather Dubrow, Says Shannon Beador Is “Acting”; Calls Emily Simpson “Boring” appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
imdb.com

Here's What Really Led to Meghan King and Cuffe Biden Owens' Sudden Breakup

Sometimes, distance doesn't make the heart grow fonder. On Monday, Dec. 27, Meghan King confirmed reports that she and Cuffe Biden Owens decided to go their separate ways just two months after getting married. "I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage," the former Real Housewives of Orange County star began her Instagram Story statement. "I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows—and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out." She continued, "At this time I ask for your grace and gentle kindness, as...
RELATIONSHIPS
Reality Tea

Below Deck Star Rayna Lindsey Explains Her Reaction To Heather Chase Saying The “N” Word

Heather Chase’s astronomical mistake of using the “N” word during a crew night out is having long-term repercussions on Below Deck Season 9.  Downing copious amounts of alcohol couldn’t have helped the chief stew’s judgement in that moment, but any decent person functioning on the bare minimum of mental capabilities would have known better. Deck […] The post Below Deck Star Rayna Lindsey Explains Her Reaction To Heather Chase Saying The “N” Word appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV SERIES
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy