Supply shortages have been a near-constant in the news cycle since the onset of the pandemic. Big box grocery retailers have once again limited purchases of common items to meet increasing demand. Visit your local grocery store today to find items missing from the shelves –poultry, beef and pork are in short supply and a glass and aluminum shortage is affecting production in the beverage and spirits industries. Consumers who patronize corner stores and restaurants are also noticing a shortage of some of their favorite menu items, with a lack of cream cheese causing a crisis for New York bagel shop owners.

AGRICULTURE ・ 14 DAYS AGO