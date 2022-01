OnePlus is already trying to go big in 2022. Following the official reveal of the OnePlus 10 Pro, the company has now released details about the OnePlus 10 Pro specs. There really aren’t a lot of surprises in the specs revealed here. As the first new phone from the company this year, we kind of expected them to go big, and that’s exactly what they’re doing. The new smartphone will feature Hasselblad Camera tech for starters. Additionally, you can expect it to sport the latest mobile processor from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

