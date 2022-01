After a big Central Division home win on Tuesday night, the Nashville Predators took the ice again at Bridgestone Arena tonight to face off against the Buffalo Sabres. Looking at each team’s records, the game appeared at first glance to be an easy win for the Nashville Predators, who entered the game 24-11-2 and riding a five-game win streak. After a hot start in October, the Buffalo Sabres have struggled to piece together wins, coming to Nashville with their disappointing 10-19-6 record. However, many of those 19 losses were close, and the Sabres brought plenty of talent to Nashville.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO