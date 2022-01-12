ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Indian shares track Asian peers higher on Fed chair's views

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

BENGALURU, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a fourth straight session early on Wednesday, with gains seen across the board, as Asian peers inched higher after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sounded less hawkish than expected in a testimony to Congress.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.54% to 18,150.90 by 0353 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.5% to 60,931.40. The blue-chip indexes have gained roughly 2% each this week.

Asian shares rose on Wednesday and the Nasdaq and S&P 500 recorded overnight their best sessions of 2022, after Powell said that the economy could handle the COVID-19 surge and tighter monetary policy.

Nifty’s metal index, which dropped 1.9% in the previous session, was up 1.5%.

Top technology firms Wipro and Infosys were up roughly 0.5% each and Tata Consultancy Services was flat. The companies will be reporting their third-quarter results later in the day.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Higher costs hit JPMorgan Chase even as it reports huge 2021 profits

Higher labor costs bit into JPMorgan Chase's fourth-quarter results, but the US bank still reported on Friday record annual profits of $48.3 billion. The financial giant pointed to a broadly solid US economy that allowed it to release reserves set aside previously in the Covid-19 pandemic in case of defaults, boosting profits. It has also seen an uptick in overall lending, another sign of increasing economic activity. But shares fell sharply as the biggest US bank in terms of assets saw an 11 percent jump in fourth-quarter expenses, as Chief Financial Officer Jeremy Barnum pointed to "somewhat elevated attrition" in the workforce that has resulted in wage hikes. JPMorgan Chase also signaled spending would remain elevated, projecting 2022 expenses of $77 billion, up from $70.9 billion last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
The Independent

Investors jittery over US interest rate rises

Investors ended the week on a cautious note with markets falling as fears build over just how much the US Federal Reserve will need to bump interest rates to combat rising inflation.Economic news from the US tends to filter down throughout Europe and the start of the country’s banking reporting season did little to calm nerves.This included the FTSE 100, which closed the day down 20.9 points, or 0.28%, at 7542.95 – although it was up on the start of the week.JPMorgan was the first US bank to announce results and said on Friday profits were strong, although investors...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Fed Chair#Asian Shares#Bengaluru#Federal Reserve Chair#Nse#Gmt#The S P Bse Sensex#Nifty#Wipro#Infosys#Tata Consultancy Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
AFP

Record US inflation growing concern for Fed, business

The scourge of rising prices now ranks among American business leaders' top concerns, according to a survey released Thursday, while Federal Reserve officials indicated the central bank is ready to move against inflation. Inflation is the number-two worry among chief executives, behind labor shortages, and the price pressures could persist into 2023, according to a survey by The Conference Board released Thursday.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

276K+
Followers
267K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy