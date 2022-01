Devin Booker singled out the only fan in the Toronto Raptors’ arena and sent that person to the sideline. That fan was the Toronto Raptor. The former Wildcat went to the free throw line in the final seconds of the Suns’ game in Toronto. Needing a pair of makes to put the game out of reach and close out the Raptors, the former Wildcat got fed up with the mascot after he sunk his first attempt from the charity. Once Booker shared his grievance, officials moved the Raptor from behind the goal to the corner of the arena.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO