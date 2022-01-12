ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Red-hot Panthers ride another offensive surge to sixth win in seven games

Janesville Gazette
 3 days ago

SUNRISE, Fla. — The Florida Panthers scored off deflections and with screens. They scored off no-look passes, on the power play and even shorthanded. Like they almost always do, the Panthers scored a ton Tuesday to blow out another quality opponent in Sunrise. Florida scored twice early and then three times...

www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Anton Lundell
Person
Sam Reinhart
Person
Aaron Ekblad
Person
Jonathan Huberdeau
Person
Thatcher Demko
Person
Jason Dickinson
Person
Radko Gudas
Miami New Times

WTF Was Kodak Black Doing at the Panthers Game?

When rapper Kodak Black made a rare appearance at the Florida Panthers game Tuesday night, one thing was for sure: He was vibin in that bih. On Instagram, the Broward native posted a video of himself and an unidentified woman clinking plastic cups while sitting rinkside at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. The National Hockey League (NHL) even shared its own photos of Black at the game on Twitter before later deleting them. [Editor's note: A correction ran concerning this paragraph; see note at the end of this story.]
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunrise#The Florida Panthers#The Vancouver Canucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Calgary Flames
NHL Teams
Florida Panthers
NewsBreak
Hockey
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
flamesnation.ca

Heat Post-Game: Stockton drops another game on the back end of their seven game road trip

In their second last game of their seven game road trip, the Stockton Heat take a loss in Henderson, Nevada against the Silver Knights. Their updated road trip record is now 3-3 and the next game will determine if they earn a majority of wins or losses on this stretch of games. They went the entire game without earning a lead for themselves and a pair of goals on their end was no match for the five pucks that made it past Dustin Wolf on Wednesday night.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy