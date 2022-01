The thought of sending your child to a private school may seem daunting given the sticker price. According to Private School Review, the national average tuition for private schools in the United States for the 2021-2022 school year is $11,844. While many private schools may indeed have some form of financial aid, most of the responsibility falls on parents or other family members to finance their children’s elementary and high school private education.

