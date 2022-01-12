Drivers As Young As 13 Compete In Chili Bowl Nationals

Nine Hinton High School basketball players from the 1950s, 60s, and 70s who are in the bobcat basketball hall of fame will be honored at half-time. The names, numbers, and the years they played for Hinton have been placed on beautiful banners that are now hanging from the rafters in Perry Memorial Gym. Come see who they are! Though many of us often yearn for a visit back into our past, the reality of the fact that you cannot literally go back in time often smashes those happy thoughts. People often say you cannot go back home once you have moved away. I am here to say that for at least one night, 7:30 P.M. January 18, 2022, you can revisit a place that for many of us was the site of so many exciting basketball contests involving all of our schools in Summers County. Mark your calendar and come out in support of our Lady Bobcat basketball players and cheerleaders. See you there! We want to have standing-room only! The post Major Sporting Event Coming To Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News.

HINTON, WV ・ 22 MINUTES AGO