Drivers As Young As 13 Compete In Chili Bowl Nationals
By Grant Stephens
News On 6
3 days ago
For the first time, the Chili Bowl Nationals are allowing drivers under the age of 16 to compete in the "midget car race." The drivers are hardly green when it comes to racing. In some cases, racers said they're better than the competition years older...
TULSA, Okla. – Rico Abreu continued his dominance of Hard Rock Casino Qualifying Night at the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals with his seventh victory in the last eight years Wednesday evening inside the Tulsa Expo Center. It was the third-straight preliminary night feature victory for Keith Kunz Motorsports,...
Indoor dirt race results from night three (Wednesday) of the Chili Bowl Nationals. Tonight, it’s another preliminary night in Tulsa, Oklahoma. A new field of cars will roll to the track for the first time. The 1/4-mile dirt track rests inside the Tulsa Expo Center. It’s the biggest dirt midget race of the year.
Seven years ago this Sunday, Cody Brommer of Columbia City passed away at the age of 21. His family says he had multiple head traumas from playing football. Brommer was an organ donor, and his organs saved seven lives while giving two other people vision through cornea transplants.
Fighting is allowed in the Chili Bowl Nationals with some rules in place; Driver kicked out after failing to follow those rules. Fans packed the stands at the Chili Bowl Nationals and a fight broke out. Unfortunately, the paid in attendance didn’t get to see it because it happened in the pit area.
Alex Bowman looks forward to January every year. It’s when he gets to escape the grind of responsibilities that comes with being a NASCAR Cup Series veteran and return to his roots at the Chili Bowl Nationals. During the weeklong chase in Midget racing’s crown jewel event, the 28-year-old...
The Florida State University cheerleaders & dancers are traveling to the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida from January 14-16, 2022 to compete for a national title at the UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship. The competition will take place at the ESPN Wide World...
For the first time in a long time, the Chili Bowl Nationals dropped their age restrictions to allow for kids under 16 years old to enter the race. In order to be considered though, the driver would have to have an accomplished track record and be approved by the committee. This year, several racers were able to do just that and have already begun making a name for themselves in Tulsa.
There are only a few times a year Dillon Welch gets to trade his microphone for a steering wheel, and one of them comes at the Chili Bowl Nationals. The NBC Sports broadcaster has built up a reputation as one to watch every January, with a prowess to quietly move forward and seize positive results. Thursday’s prelim night was no different as he piloted the No. 81X CB Industries Toyota to two runner-up results in his heat and qualifier before finishing seventh in a stout A-Feature that included the likes of three-time Chili Bowl champion Christopher Bell, Tanner Thorson, C.J. Leary and Brady Bacon.
When one Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper retired after 24 years on the job, he and his wife decided to go on a boat ride. They didn't come back for 13 months. During that time, Dwight and Shelley Durant traveled 7,750 miles on a 400-square-foot boat, at an average speed of 6 miles per hour. It's called America's Great Loop and it's one of America's last great adventures.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Former Iowa standout running back Tavian Banks is quietly making an impact on hundreds of lives. For the past several years, he's run a basketball league named the "church league" for teens around the Des Moines metro. "My dream is to play college football, and...
Nine Hinton High School basketball players from the 1950s, 60s, and 70s who are in the bobcat basketball hall of fame will be honored at half-time. The names, numbers, and the years they played for Hinton have been placed on beautiful banners that are now hanging from the rafters in Perry Memorial Gym. Come see who they are!
Though many of us often yearn for a visit back into our past, the reality of the fact that you cannot literally go back in time often smashes those happy thoughts. People often say you cannot go back home once you have moved away. I am here to say that for at least one night, 7:30 P.M. January 18, 2022, you can revisit a place that for many of us was the site of so many exciting basketball contests involving all of our schools in Summers County.
Mark your calendar and come out in support of our Lady Bobcat basketball players and cheerleaders. See you there!
We want to have standing-room only!
The post Major Sporting Event Coming To Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News.
Paige Spiranac has revealed she will be ambassador for the brand new TaylorMade Stealth Driver, like Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy on the PGA Tour. Spiranac is a social media sensation with more followers than any other indiviual golfer, highlighted by a whopping 3.2 million followers on Instagram. The new...
Watch the drama from Tuesday night in the Chili Bowl Nationals. Ahead of Tuesday’s Chili Bowl Nationals, race director Matt Ward offered a simple message to the drivers. Paraphrasing, he essentially told the drivers that if they want to fight, they need to do it on the race track, driver vs driver.
Over the span of six days and nights at Tulsa’s Expo Square in Oklahoma, the 36th Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will crown a new champion of what’s known as the Super Bowl of midget car racing. The question is whether that champion will...
Fans of NASCAR driver, Chase Briscoe, had the opportunity to meet and talk with Briscoe. Briscoe is competing in this week's Chili Bowl. He said he is excited to meet fans, after two years of COVID-19 restrictions. Several people came to Tulsa Powersports and Outdoors to see the car Briscoe...
Comments / 0