TV Series

Our Beloved Summer

By missvictrix
dramabeans.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReady your hearts and your tissue boxes — we’ve reached quite a moving portion of our story. As our not-a-couple couple start breaking down their walls and communicating, it leads to some unexpected insight into our hero. EPISODES 11-12 WEECAP. Well-crafted is the word of the week...

www.dramabeans.com

allkpop.com

Highlight's Yoseob lends his voice for SBS drama 'Our Beloved Summer'

Highlight's Yoseob has lent his voice for the SBS drama 'Our Beloved Summer'. Highlight member Yoseob's OST "I Still Like You" for SBS's drama 'Our Beloved Summer' will be revealed on January 11 KST. The original soundtrack "I Still Like You" contains lyrics that deliver a calm confession on top of a soothing piano melody. The track begins by expressing restrained emotions, which later become heightened with orchestral sounds. In addition to the dramatic melody, Yoseob's detailed vocals will likely provide deeper immersion and sincerity to the narrative of the drama. In particular, when "I Still Like You" was first revealed during the 11th episode of 'Our Beloved Summer', it received positive reviews from viewers.
dramabeans.com

Bean for your thoughts

The new year seems like a good time to shake out the rugs, do some dusting, and think about the direction of our content for the year ahead. We can’t make any promises yet — so take this as putting out feelers more than anything else — but please do take a moment to let us know the sort of content you’d like to see more of on Dramabeans.
dramabeans.com

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls

Bulgasal: Immortal Souls: Episodes 7-8 Open Thread. Our bulgasal hero finds himself in a bit of a stalemate. In order to execute his plans, he must first figure out what’s going on with his new acquaintance — and get our heroine to remember the past life (and deeds) that she continues to vehemently deny. I don’t know about you, but I’m starting to believe her, what with the bucketload of twists and reveals this week.
Big Show
dramabeans.com

Bad and Crazy

A tragic case steers our hero towards the demons of the past that he’s been trying to keep at bay. Faced with circumstances that are unsettlingly familiar, he’s forced to grapple with his turbulent emotions that threaten to spill over. EPISODE 8 RECAP. In the hallway of his...
dramabeans.com

Ghost Doctor

Our resident chaebol is doing his best to avoid a mental breakdown, but his unexplained memory gaps and newfound surgical skills are leading him towards an explanation that seems too fantastical to accept. His personal poltergeist isn’t faring any better, though, because it turns out there’s a fragile line between being mostly dead and becoming fully dead.
dramabeans.com

Team Dramabeans: What we’re watching

What kept you reaching for more (or agonizing when there was no more), and what made you want to throw your remote through the screen? Time to weigh in…. Uncle: I had hoped this would be a little more slice-of-life, but that’s not the direction it’s taken. I’m not sure if I like the family elements and character stuff enough to keep enduring the scheming rich people, so I might drop this one.
Soompi

3 Reasons Why Viewers Can’t Get Enough Of Choi Woo Shik And Kim Da Mi In “Our Beloved Summer”

Choi Woo Shik and Kim Da Mi’s storyline is keeping viewers immersed in SBS’s Monday-Tuesday drama “Our Beloved Summer.”. “Our Beloved Summer,” which is about the reunion of a former couple whose high school documentary unexpectedly becomes popular, has been hitting new personal bests in viewership ratings, scoring first among the 20-49-year-old viewership demographic, and ranking high on buzzworthy TV dramas and cast members.
allkpop.com

Netizens discuss actor Choi Woo Sik's recent surge in popularity with his highly successful drama 'Our Beloved Summer'

Netizens discussed the recent surge in popularity of actor Choi Woo Sik amidst his highly successful drama 'Our Beloved Summer'. On January 13, one netizen created a post on an online community forum titled, "These days, Choi Woo Sik seems to have gained a lot of fans, so here are some images I'm uploading." Along with some photos of Choi Woo Sik, the netizen wrote,
dramabeans.com

Premiere Watch: Through the Darkness, Dr. Park’s Clinic

January is looking like a quiet month for premieres (before the February drama-tsunami hits). That being said, we’ve got two completely different shows hitting the airwaves this weekend: a probing thriller about Korea’s first criminal profiler, and a wacky comedy featuring some of the greats. Through the Darkness.
