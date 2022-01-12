Highlight's Yoseob has lent his voice for the SBS drama 'Our Beloved Summer'. Highlight member Yoseob's OST "I Still Like You" for SBS's drama 'Our Beloved Summer' will be revealed on January 11 KST. The original soundtrack "I Still Like You" contains lyrics that deliver a calm confession on top of a soothing piano melody. The track begins by expressing restrained emotions, which later become heightened with orchestral sounds. In addition to the dramatic melody, Yoseob's detailed vocals will likely provide deeper immersion and sincerity to the narrative of the drama. In particular, when "I Still Like You" was first revealed during the 11th episode of 'Our Beloved Summer', it received positive reviews from viewers.

