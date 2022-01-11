UT Gardens’ January 2022 Plant of the Month is deodar cedar

Want to learn the secret to successful succulents, tasty tomatoes, primo pepper plants and year-round crops of leafy greens? Sign up this week for a new class that begins Jan. 21 at EAC’s Gila Pueblo Campus here in Globe, taught by County Extension Agent Christopher Jones. Listed as AGR230, Gardening and Landscape, the weekly class will continue on Friday mornings through May, from 9 to 11:50 a.m., at the campus located at 8274 S. Six Shooter Canyon Rd. “We will have expert guest speakers from Gila County and the University of Arizona give lectures on specific topics, and provide hands-on activities to make this course exceptionally informative and well-tailored to southern Gila County,” said Jones, who has a wide array of expert garden and landscape contacts throughout Arizona.
