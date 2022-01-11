UT Gardens’ January 2022 Plant of the Month is deodar cedar

If you’re a gardener, you know there’s always room for more plants! Perennials are a great investment because you plant them once and enjoy them for years. Plus, many perennial plants and flowers can be divided after a few years so you can transplant sections elsewhere in your garden or share with friends. But you do need to be a wee bit patient—even the best perennial plants don’t do much the first year or two. The old saying is that perennials walk, crawl, run, so by the third season, they really take off.

