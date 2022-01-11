Minnesota’s Hamse Warfa To Become U.S. State Department Senior Adviser: ‘This Is A Calling’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff in honor of a western Minnesota firefighter who died in the line of duty. From sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, firefighter Timothy Kath will be honored in Minnesota. According to the governor’s proclamation, Kath died on Dec. 31 due to a medical condition obtained in the line of duty. He is survived by his wife and their 10 children. (credit: Tintah Fire Department) “Firefighter Kath was a dedicated firefighter who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues,” Walz said in his proclamation. “With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Firefighter Kath for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and community.” Kath served with the Tintah Fire Department for more than 16 years. Tintah is located in west-central Minnesota, about 15 miles east of the North Dakota border. According to local media reports, Kath’s funeral is scheduled for Wednesday in Lidgerwood. An online fundraiser is seeking funds to help support the Kath family.

