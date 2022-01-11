ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Minnesota’s Hamse Warfa To Become U.S. State Department Senior Adviser: ‘This Is A Calling’

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — President Joe Biden is calling one of Minnesota’s top public servants to the nation’s capital. Hamse Warfa, the highest-ranking Somali American in Minnesota’s executive branch, has been appointed a senior adviser to the U.S. State Department, advancing Biden’s democracy...

Minnesota State
Saint Paul, MN
Discussing Omicron Surge, Gov. Walz Says ‘I Think We Are In The Worst Of It’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As cities in Minnesota have taken action to combat the surge in COVID-19 cases, there are no statewide mandates in place. On Thursday, average positivity rate in Minnesota breached 20% for the first time since the start of the pandemic. In the last two weeks, cases in the state have tripled. Minneapolis and St. Paul have reinstated mask mandates, as have other Twin Cities suburbs and Duluth. The mayors of the two largest cities in the state also announced this week that those heading to bars, restaurants and venues will need to be vaccinated or show proof...
redlakenationnews.com

DEED Deputy Commissioner Hamse Warfa Appointed to Biden-Harris Administration

ST. PAUL - Today, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced that Hamse Warfa, DEED Deputy Commissioner, has been appointed by President Joseph R. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to a position advancing the administration's democracy agenda at home and abroad. Warfa will serve as Senior Advisor, Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights in the United States Department of State.
Gov. Tim Walz announces $200 reward for families who get kids aged 5-11 vaccinated

Gov. Tim Walz has announced the launch of a new vaccine incentive that will see families receive $200 when they get their children aged 5-11 vaccinated against COVID. The governor said the "next phase" of his administration's "Kids Deserve a Shot" program would see Visa gift cards totaling $200 will be available for families who get their 5-11-year-olds fully vaccinated in January and February.
Joe Biden
Tim Walz
Governor Walz launches vaccine incentive for Minnesotans 5-11 years old

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced Tuesday the next phase of the ‘Kids Deserve a Shot’ vaccine incentive program to encourage Minnesota families to get their kids ages 5-11 years old fully vaccinated against COVID-19. In a press release, the Walz-Flanagan Administration states it is committed to providing resources necessary to make sure kids stay healthy and in school.
Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm on the state of COVID in Minnesota

Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm speaks outside the Minnesota Children's Museum in St. Paul on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021. Photo: Andrew Krueger | MPR News. Minnesota is in the midst of a second COVID-19 winter and infection rates are skyrocketing. More than 10,000 Minnesotans have died of COVID. Since the pandemic began, hospital workers are exhausted and there is continued stubborn resistance to COVID vaccinations.
Flags To Be Flown At Half-Staff For Western Minnesota Firefighter Who Died In Line Of Duty

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff in honor of a western Minnesota firefighter who died in the line of duty. From sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, firefighter Timothy Kath will be honored in Minnesota. According to the governor’s proclamation, Kath died on Dec. 31 due to a medical condition obtained in the line of duty. He is survived by his wife and their 10 children. (credit: Tintah Fire Department) “Firefighter Kath was a dedicated firefighter who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues,” Walz said in his proclamation. “With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Firefighter Kath for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and community.” Kath served with the Tintah Fire Department for more than 16 years. Tintah is located in west-central Minnesota, about 15 miles east of the North Dakota border. According to local media reports, Kath’s funeral is scheduled for Wednesday in Lidgerwood. An online fundraiser is seeking funds to help support the Kath family.
Supreme Court ruling scrambles vaccine mandate plans in Minneapolis, St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling that blocks the Biden administration from enforcing vaccine-or-test mandates against employees at large companies will have wide-ranging effects in Minnesota. The 6-3 ruling partially disrupts plans in Minneapolis and St. Paul for vaccine requirements at hospitality venues, which both...
Map: How Minnesota's minimum wage compares to other states

Data: NELR/Axios research; Map: Will Chase/AxiosEmployers must pay workers in Minneapolis at least $12.50 an hour as of this month, and those with more than 100 employees are required to pay a minimum of $14.25 an hour.The increases, part of a plan to raise wages to $15 an hour, bring the annual pay for 40 hours a week to $25,000 and $28,000 respectively. The big picture: Minnesota's minimum wage rose this year, too. It's now $10.33 an hour for workers at large employers with annual gross revenues of $500,000+ — and $8.42 for everyone else. St. Paul, meanwhile, has a tiered minimum wage that will increase to between $10.75 and $15 an hour in July, depending on the size of the employer.The bottom line: Twenty-five states are hiking the minimum wage this year.
Minnesota Secretary Of State Tests Positive For COVID-19

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon is the latest public official in the state to test positive for COVID-19. His office announced Tuesday evening that he tested positive for the virus. “I took a PCR test on Saturday, and have been quarantining since then in an...
Michigan AG asks feds to investigate fake GOP electors

