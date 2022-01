WVU’s Taz Sherman proved himself as one of the premier guards in Big 12 men’s basketball in 2021– but he has hit an indisputable rough patch in 2022. This rough patch got extended on Saturday as his team fell 85-59 to No. 9 Kansas on the road. For the first time this season, he scored in single digits, making just one bucket in nine attempts as he went scoreless in the first half.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO