Hononegah girls pull out OT win

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.—Sophomore Allyson Niedfeldt converted crucial back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Hononegah Indians the lead in overtime and they went on to edge upset-minded Harlem 53-48 in overtime. It was an uphill battle for the Indians (18-3, 8-0 NIC-10), who fell behind 16-3 at the outset before...
Duke will take on Wake Forest on the road tonight without the services of head coach Mike Krzyzewski, who will miss the game. Duke announced this afternoon that Coach K is out due to a non-COVID illness. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer, who has already been tabbed to succeed Krzyzewski after he retires at the end of this season, will serve as the interim head coach.
HURON – The No. 5 Mitchell Kernels likely expected to coast to a victory Tuesday night over the Huron Tigers at Huron Arena, but the home squad had other plans. The Tigers played their rival strong, but saw Mitchell pull away in the fourth quarter to win 64-51. Mitchell 6’8” senior swingman Caden Hinker opened the game with two deep buckets in the Kernel’s first two trips down the court, giving Mitchell a 6-2 early lead.
Head coach Cory Cesare is in his first season at the helm of the Northwestern Lehigh boy basketball team. But he has seen enough of Dylan Witkowski to know that when a game is on the line, he is the one you want to rise to the occasion. Witkowski was...
Paolo Banchero had 24 points and eighth-ranked Duke hit 13 straight shots to blow it open after halftime and beat Wake Forest 76-64 on Wednesday night with Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski sidelined by illness.
A pair of Midland High players made a triumphant return to the court Thursday, as the Chemics edged Bay City Central 55-49 in Saginaw Valley League boys' basketball. Jason Davenport, who left Tuesday's game against Flint Carman-Ainsworth due to an injury in the second quarter, led Midland on Thursday with 16 points. Meanwhile, Drew Barrie, who sat out Tuesday's game due to illness, returned Thursday to score 15 points.
— Boys: WCS 62, Barnsdall 22. Despite missing four-year starter Kade Kelley, with illness, the Wesleyan Christian School Mustang basketball team charged to its 10th win. Cooper Holley dialed up a career-high 20 points to spearhead WCS to a 62-22 victory against Barnsdall. Tyrel Cloud and Kael Siemers added nine...
WEIRTON — City rivals Weir and Madonna staged another classic in the longstanding rivalry. The Red Riders were trailing in the fourth quarter, and sophomore standout G. Cross came to the rescue as he drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to send the game into overtime. The Blue Dons were unable to regain the momentum in overtime as Weir outscored Madonna, 10-2, in the extra session to pull out a 67-59 victory Friday night inside the Dube Dome.
Nine Hinton High School basketball players from the 1950s, 60s, and 70s who are in the bobcat basketball hall of fame will be honored at half-time. The names, numbers, and the years they played for Hinton have been placed on beautiful banners that are now hanging from the rafters in Perry Memorial Gym. Come see who they are!
Though many of us often yearn for a visit back into our past, the reality of the fact that you cannot literally go back in time often smashes those happy thoughts. People often say you cannot go back home once you have moved away. I am here to say that for at least one night, 7:30 P.M. January 18, 2022, you can revisit a place that for many of us was the site of so many exciting basketball contests involving all of our schools in Summers County.
Mark your calendar and come out in support of our Lady Bobcat basketball players and cheerleaders. See you there!
We want to have standing-room only!
The post Major Sporting Event Coming To Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News.
BELOIT—The new manager of the Beloit Sky Carp, Jorge Hernandez, will be in attendance at the inaugural Sky Carp Fest on Saturday at ABC Supply Stadium. Sky Carp Fest will run from 2-4 p.m. The Miami Marlins announced that Hernandez, 55, is moving up from the team’s Low-A squad...
Comments / 0