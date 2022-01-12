ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

CMS Proposes Medicare Coverage Policy for Monoclonal Antibodies Directed Against Amyloid for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease

By Submit Local News Here
orlandomedicalnews.com
 3 days ago

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has released a proposed National Coverage Determination (NCD) decision memorandum. The proposed National Coverage Determination would cover Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved monoclonal antibodies that target amyloid for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease through coverage with evidence development (CED) – which means...

www.orlandomedicalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Medicare proposes restricting coverage of Alzheimer's drug to clinical trials

Jan. 11 (UPI) -- Medicare officials on Tuesday decided a new Alzheimer's drug will be covered only for patients participating in approved clinical trials. In a preliminary decision, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said the federal health insurance program should cover the Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm only for use in "CMS-approved randomized controlled trials" and trials supported by the National Institutes of Health.
HEALTH
wsiu.org

SIH pauses monoclonal antibody treatments

Southern Illinois Healthcare is pausing monoclonal antibody treatments for COVID, due to a short supply and the fact that two of the three existing treatments are not effective against the omicron variant. Unlike regular drugs, which are purchased by hospitals directly, monoclonal antibodies are purchased and distributed by the state....
CARBONDALE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Cms#Monoclonal Antibodies#Drugs#Ncd#American#National Institute
The Independent

Biogen tumbles after Medicare lays out Aduhelm coverage plan

Shares of Biogen slid Wednesday, a day after federal regulators slapped coverage limitations on the drugmaker’s new Alzheimer’s disease treatment. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Tuesday after markets closed that patients taking Biogen’s Aduhelm will have to also participate in clinical trials to assess the drug’s effectiveness in order for Medicare to cover the cost.That’s an important caveat because Medicare is expected to cover most of the patients who opt for Aduhelm, and the drug can cost as much as $28,000 annually, not counting expenses for brain scans and other care patients will need while taking it....
BUSINESS
eturbonews.com

Alzheimer’s Disease: Positive Results in New Treatment

A significant decrease in Aβ has been seen in an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model after acute treatment with HT-ALZ, supporting that HT-ALZ has the potential to modify Aβ plaque formation in the brain. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc., a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced proof-of-concept data generated using an...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Wyoming News

FDA approves use of monoclonal antibodies to treat animal diseases

This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a new treatment for osteoarthritis in cats, marking the first time a monoclonal antibody drug has been FDA approved for treatment of animal diseases. Doctors have successfully been using monoclonal antibody treatment in humans to reduce the severity of illness in COVID-19 patients. Related reading: Monoclonal Antibodies: What are they and why should you know about this life-saving treatment? ...
PETS
CNBC

Why Biogen's Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm is so controversial

Despite high expectations, Biogen has reported only a fraction of estimated sales for its historic Alzheimer's treatment. The FDA approved Aduhelm in June as the first Alzheimer's drug to try and thwart cognitive decline. The company now plans to slash Aduhelm's controversial list price by roughly half in a bid...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Guggenheim downgrades Biogen to neutral from buy after U.S. proposes limiting access to Alzheimer's drug

Shares of Biogen Inc. were down 0.9% in premarket trading on Thursday after Guggenheim analysts downgraded the stock to neutral, from buy. Analysts there cite the need to wait and see how the new rule proposing limited access to Biogen's Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm (and other drugs in the same class of treatments) to clinical trials in order to receive federal reimbursement plays out. They want to know what the size and timing of the trials will be and what clinical data will be produced for other experimental drugs in this class of therapies. This includes Eli Lilly & Co. Inc.'s donanemab, Biogen's lecanemab, and Roche Holding AG's gantenerumab. "If those studies don't succeed, sentiment on the entire class could deteriorate, and it could be very challenging for Aduhelm (or any other AB-targeted drug) to gain adoption, let alone payer coverage," the Guggenheim analysts wrote. Biogen's stock is down 6.1% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is 0.8%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
orlandomedicalnews.com

Administration Requires Insurance Companies and Group Health Plans to Cover the Cost of At-Home COVID-19 Tests

As part of its ongoing efforts across many channels to expand Americans’ access to free testing, the Biden-Harris Administration is requiring insurance companies and group health plans to cover the cost of over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests, so people with private health coverage can get them for free starting January 15th. The new coverage requirement means that most consumers with private health coverage can go online or to a pharmacy or store, buy a test, and either get it paid for up front by their health plan, or get reimbursed for the cost by submitting a claim to their plan. This requirement incentivizes insurers to cover these costs up front and ensures individuals do not need an order from their health care provider to access these tests for free.
PUBLIC HEALTH
prairiestatewire.com

298 Illinois patients pass away after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine

In Illinois, 298 died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). The oldest person to pass away after being administered a COVID-19 vaccine was 106-years-old. The youngest was 12-years-old. Of all residents in Illinois who received a vaccine of some type, 402 died.
ILLINOIS STATE
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy