The USAA Gateway to Graduation Scholarship will assist Black and Hispanic students majoring in STEM fields. St. Mary’s University has received a $1.15 million grant that will fund the USAA Gateway to Graduation scholarship for Hispanic and Black students majoring in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM). This grant is part of USAA’s continued focus on advancing diversity, equity and inclusion — specifically focusing on education — and will help to foster a pipeline in San Antonio of Hispanic and Black professionals in these critical fields.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO