College Sports

Watch: Rick Barnes Talks to Media After 20-Point Win

By Jack Foster
VolunteerCountry
 3 days ago
The No. 22 Tennessee BasketVols defeated SEC foe South Carolina 66-46 on Tuesday night.

Following the game in which the Vols bounced back after a rough road loss to LSU, head coach Rick Barnes addressed the local media to discuss the win.

Barnes' entire post-game media availability is in the video above.

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

