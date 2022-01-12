ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Duchene scores 2nd goal in OT, Predators top Avalanche 5-4

By JIM DIAMOND Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1grbgi_0djEkqv500

Matt Duchene scored two goals, including the game-winner on a power play 3:01 into overtime, and the streaking Nashville Predators beat the Colorado Avalanche 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Luke Kunin also scored twice, Tanner Jeannot added a goal and Juuse Saros made 40 saves to help Western Conference-leading Nashville win its fifth straight. Roman Josi had three assists in a matchup between the top two teams in the Central Division.

“I just liked our mindset,” Predators coach John Hynes said. “We just kept playing and doing the right things.”

Cale Makar had a goal and two assists for Colorado, which had won five in a row. Nicolas Aube-Kubel, Andre Burakovsky and Nathan MacKinnon also scored for the Avalanche, and Darcy Kuemper made 27 saves.

In overtime, J.T. Compher blocked Josi’s shot attempt, but the puck caromed to Duchene in the slot, where he fired it past Kuemper.

“That’s a good feeling, a good feeling for sure,” Duchene said. “It just bounced out. Obviously, kind of an open net, I just had to hit my spot. I didn’t have a ton of time to think, which is always good, too. You just kind of let your body take over.”

The Avalanche disagreed with the penalty for too many men on the ice that led to Nashville’s power play in overtime.

“Our guys, we’re frustrated over it,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “I still haven’t seen the too many men. I’ve already looked at the video.”

Late in the third period and with the Avalanche trailing by a goal, Makar drove from the blue line to the right circle, where he snapped a wrist shot over Saros’ glove for another highlight-reel goal for the young defenseman.

“We’ve had some slow starts lately and then we’ve kind of had to dig ourselves out of the hole,” Makar said. “Luckily our shovels have been pretty big lately and we’ve been able to score a few.”

The teams entered the third period with Nashville holding a 3-2 advantage. They traded power-play goals, with MacKinnon tying the game at 5:21 before Duchene answered at the 10-minute mark.

Jeannot scored the game’s first goal at 2:32 of the opening period and Kunin gave Nashville a 2-0 lead with 55.3 seconds remaining in the first.

Aube-Kubel halved the Nashville lead at 8:15 of the second, burying the rebound of Nazem Kadri’s shot. Burakovsky tied it less than four minutes later.

BOROWIECKI SIDELINED

On his goal, Burakovsky’s initial shot was blocked by Nashville defenseman Mark Borowiecki. After blocking the shot with his hip, Borowiecki stayed down on the ice while play was allowed to continue. Burakovsky then beat Saros with a wrist shot under the crossbar.

After blocking Burakovsky’s shot, Borowiecki had to be helped off the ice by a pair of teammates. He did not return to the game.

CONSISTENT KADRI

With a pair of assists, Kadri extended his point streak to eight games (two goals, 12 assists). His personal best is a nine-game point streak set in November 2017.

Kadri has at least one point in 13 consecutive games in which he has appeared in the lineup. An injury sidelined him for three games in December, ending his previous streak.

LINEUP SHAKEUP

Prior to the game, the Avalanche announced that defenseman Bowen Byrum had left the team for personal reasons and would not play Tuesday.

Colorado center Darren Helm missed the game due to a lower-body injury. Mikhail Maltsev was recalled from the taxi squad.

UP NEXT

Avalanche: Host the Arizona Coyotes in the first leg of a home-and-home, back-to-back set.

Predators: Host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

———

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Skinner scores twice as Sabres beat Predators 4-1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jeff Skinner scored twice and Aaron Dell made 29 saves to lead the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Thursday. Mark Jankowski and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored for Buffalo, which snapped a six-game losing streak. Matt Duchene scored the lone goal and Juuse Saros made 17 saves for Nashville, which saw its five-game winning streak come to an end.
NHL
WGR550

Skinner's big night propels Sabres over Predators

For the first time in nearly two calendar years, the Sabres and Predators played a game against each other. It was Jeff Skinner who stole the show on Thursday to help Buffalo end a six-game winless skid. Kyle Powell has a complete game recap:
NHL
iheart.com

Tough Call Helps Predators Stop Avs In Overtime, 5-4

It was a critical call that went against the Colorado Avalanche. And it ended up leading directly to the game-winning goal for the Nashville Predators in a 5-4 overtime win Tuesday night in Music City. With the game in overtime, the Avalanche was called for too many men on the...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Matt Duchene
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Mark Borowiecki
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Darren Helm
CBS Boston

Brad Marchand Has A Fancy New Cowboy Hat After His Incredible Hat Trick Vs. Canadiens

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand is on an absolute tear at the moment. Not only did the Bruins winger add another hat trick to his career resume on Wednesday night, but he also added a pretty sweet cowboy hat to his collection. Marchand, who still looks a bit rough with a broken nose, black eye and stitches after taking a puck to the face Monday night, roughed up the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. He tallied his third straight multi-goal game and fifth career hat trick in Boston’s 5-1 drubbing of their rivals, doing so with quite a bit of style. And that...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nashville Predators#Predator#Western Conference#The Central Division
CBS Boston

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
NESN

Who Is Tyler Lewington? Five Things To Know About D-Man Before Bruins Debut

The Boston Bruins have to continue the next-man-up approach on defense, and it appears Tyler Lewington is the next man up. Jakub Zboril is done for the season, while Derek Forbort and Connor Clifton are in the COVID-19 protocol. That resulted in Lewington getting added to the taxi squad Wednesday, but with John Moore getting hurt in the win over the Montreal Canadiens, the 27-year-old Lewington will be thrust into action Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers.
NHL
ABC News

ABC News

509K+
Followers
127K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy