PHOTOS: Biden, Harris speak in Atlanta as part of voting rights push

Kamala Harris has hit back at the “gossip” suggesting that she could be replaced on the 2024 Democratic ticket. NBC reporter Craig Melvin asked the vice president: “Are we going to see the same Democratic ticket in 2024?”“I’m sorry, we are thinking about today,” Ms Harris responded. “I mean, honestly, I know why you’re asking the question because this is part of the punditry and the gossip around places like Washington, DC.”“Let me just tell you something,” she told Today. “We’re focused on the things in front of us. We’re focused on what we need to do to address...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO