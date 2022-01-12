ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

SJ Business Owners Struggling To Survive Supply Chain Crisis

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ongoing supply chain issues are causing chaos for...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
californiaagnet.com

Almond Processor Shares How Supply Chain Disruption is Impacting Business, Industry

The seemingly never-ending supply chain disruptions continue to impact many aspects of our everyday lives, and our agricultural industries have also suffered tremendous losses due to these challenges. Watch this brief interview with Katie Staack-Dorsett from Grizzly Nut as she shares to find out and learn more in Pacific Nut Producer Magazine.
AGRICULTURE
foodlogistics.com

How Food and Beverage Businesses Can Mitigate the Driver Shortage and Supply Chain Crisis in 2022

The demand for truck drivers has now reached boiling point – 50,000 are still needed to keep the supply chain running smoothly. Many food and beverage retailers are dependent on truck deliveries, and missed deliveries means missed sales opportunities. The lack of dockworkers and truck drivers has directly affected the freight market, creating even more logistical problems such as port congestion and soaring freight rates. According to The New York Times, global supply chains have been rocked by pandemic-related challenges such as labor shortages, limited containers and shipping delays.
INDUSTRY
iheart.com

Supply Chain Issues Continue Problematic Streak For Businesses, Real Estate

Supply chain bottlenecks continue to be problematic for businesses across many industries, including real estate. In Sacramento, the market continues to be robust, but it's not immune to the effects of product shortages and backlogs, especially with new home construction. No matter the cause, the supply holdups are slowing local home builders down, extending new construction times lines by weeks that turn into months.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Forbes

What The Global Supply Chain Crisis Needs Is Mobility With A Brain

Carl Rodrigues is President, CEO and Founder at SOTI, a trusted provider of mobile and IoT management solutions. Being in a global supply chain crisis is a bit like standing at the bottom of a mountain not long after an avalanche has started. What looks like a serious but manageable problem at first is nothing compared to what’s to come. The problems cascade and compound.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Global Supply Chain Crisis Forces Customers to Buy Local

As the global supply chain crisis continues to disrupt the retail industry, consumers are being forced to change their shopping habits and buy local for speed and availability, according to SOTI. “Brands and retailers are being forced to pause and think again about how they approach customer relationships and go-to-market...
RETAIL
tkmagazine.com

Understanding and Coping with the Supply Chain Crisis

The year 2021 was supposed to be a brighter year for businesses in the U.S. after many troubles in the preceding year due to COVID-19. However, fast forward to the end of 2021, the economy was not as good as predicted. As reported, the U.S. saw the highest inflation in the last 30 years. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, wholesale prices rose 8.6%, and consumer prices grew 6.2% in October compared to 2020. Moreover, the U.S. experienced widespread shortages too. As a result, Black Friday sales last November were much calmer than those in the past. All of these were driven by one factor: the supply chain crisis.
BUSINESS
Forbes

What Supply Chain Visibility Means For Logistics Businesses

CEO of Cleveroad. Evgeniy is a specialist in software development, technological entrepreneurship and emerging technologies. The last two years have been a strength test for the logistics business. The supply chain is under tremendous pressure due to the pandemic, geopolitical reasons (e.g., Brexit) and increased demand for online purchases. Its sustainability, consistency and traceability are major concerns for logistics managers.
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Ryder Grows Its Supply Chain Business Segment With Two Acquisitions

Logistics and transportation company Ryder announced Jan. 4 that it has completed two acquisitions that will accelerate growth in its supply chain solutions business, expand its eCommerce fulfillment network and add multi-client warehousing capability. On Jan. 1, Ryder completed its acquisition of Whiplash, a national provider of omnichannel fulfillment and...
BOSTON, MA
kcrw.com

Truckers are cooking in their rigs amid long hauls and supply chain problems

Amid supply chain problems, truck drivers are making painfully long hauls on the road to deliver products. Some live full-time and cook in their big rigs. They make roasted yams, green bean casseroles, sandwiches and more. Truck driver Christy Burton runs a Facebook group called “Cooking in your Semi Truck.”...
AGRICULTURE
dbusiness.com

Survey: Businesses Look to Grow in ’22 Despite Supply Chain, Cost Challenges

A majority of business leaders are feeling upbeat about their companies’ prospects in 2022 despite continued uncertainty about COVID-19, and supply chain and inflationary challenges, according to the JPMorgan Chase 2022 Business Leaders Outlook Survey released Wednesday. As the new year begins, 83 percent of midsize and 71 percent...
SMALL BUSINESS
wincountry.com

Australia suffers record COVID cases, straining businesses and supply chains

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Fuelled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, Australia’s daily coronavirus infections soared to a fresh peak on Thursday, overwhelming hospitals, while isolation rules caused labour shortages, putting a strain on businesses and supply chains. With Thursday’s count still incomplete, Australia so far has reported 72,392...
TENNIS
WDIO-TV

What's in stock? Local businesses struggle to maintain snow supplies

With winter in the Northland comes snow - and with snow comes the need to clean it up. Local businesses say that keeping snow related inventory in stores has been a challenge. "Since that last snowstorm we had it has just gotten tremendous," said Roger Lundquist, co-owner of Superior's East End Hardware Hank. "It's been very difficult to keep product in stock."
DULUTH, MN
News 12

Supply chain crisis hits Long Island pet supply stores hard

The season of shortages just keeps on giving with pet supply stores becoming yet another industry finding it hard to stock the shelves. Petco is just one of many stores hurt by the ongoing supply chain crisis. The store's shelves that once held food, treats and other items are now bare.
MASSAPEQUA, NY
Marconews.com

Real 'supply chain crisis' is shortage of companies treating truck drivers with respect

I am considered an independent contractor because I own my own truck. But the shipping company controls almost every aspect of my job. These days, news about the "supply chain crisis" feels inescapable. I heard a lot on television about how the holiday season was at risk, shelves are empty and COVID-19 tests may be scarce because of a "truck driver shortage" while dozens of container ships sit without moving outside of the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy