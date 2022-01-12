SJ Business Owners Struggling To Survive Supply Chain Crisis

The year 2021 was supposed to be a brighter year for businesses in the U.S. after many troubles in the preceding year due to COVID-19. However, fast forward to the end of 2021, the economy was not as good as predicted. As reported, the U.S. saw the highest inflation in the last 30 years. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, wholesale prices rose 8.6%, and consumer prices grew 6.2% in October compared to 2020. Moreover, the U.S. experienced widespread shortages too. As a result, Black Friday sales last November were much calmer than those in the past. All of these were driven by one factor: the supply chain crisis.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO