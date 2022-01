The debate over whether or not the College Football Playoff needs to expand from four teams to eight or even 12 teams has been going on for as long as it’s existed. All signs seemed to point to the four-team model going away in favor of an expanded field, which was backed up by the recent move of Texas and Oklahoma to the crowded SEC. The assumption was that the SEC would want to expand the field in order to get even more teams in the playoff than they already do while the Big Ten, ACC, Big 12, and Pac-12 would like to see expansion in order to give their teams more chances to qualify. And ESPN has long been considered a driving force in expansion in order to create more games and bigger ratings.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO