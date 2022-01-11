ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

You can vote for Antonio Gibson as FedEx Ground Player of the Week

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Washington running back Antonio Gibson had the biggest game of his career in the WFT’s 22-7 win over the New York Giants in Week 18. Gibson rushed for a career-high 146 yards on 21 attempts and also scored a touchdown.

Now, Gibson is one of three nominees for the FedEx Ground Player of the Week. Going against Gibson is Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny, who rushed for 190 yards and a score, and Latavius Murray of the Ravens, who ran for 150 yards and a touchdown.

You can vote for Gibson here.

Gibson finished his second NFL season with 1,037 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. He played in 16 games in 2021, missing Week 17 with COVID-19. In 2020, Gibson rushed for 795 yards and 11 touchdowns as a rookie.

