Basketball

Strong fourth quarter powers United past Nixon

By Garrett Kroeger
Laredo Morning Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Longhorns dominated the fourth quarter as they beat the Nixon Mustangs 67-47 on Tuesday to get back into District 30-6A title contention. The matchup was a competitive, back-and-forth affair during the first three quarters with each team trading runs. However, once the fourth quarter started, United found another gear...

www.lmtonline.com

