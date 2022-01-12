Strong fourth quarter powers United past Nixon

The United Longhorns dominated the fourth quarter as they beat the Nixon Mustangs 67-47 on Tuesday to get back into District 30-6A title contention. The matchup was a competitive, back-and-forth affair during the first three quarters with each team trading runs. However, once the fourth quarter started, United found another gear...
WALNUT COVE — South Stokes’ girls’ basketball team led throughout its game against Starmount on Tuesday, but a late surge and foul trouble for the Sauras allowed the Rams to squeak by the home team 44-40. South sophomore Sage Stovall had a double-double in the loss, with 18 points and 13 rebounds.
PORTLAND, Ore. – The Portland Pilots (11-3, 1-1 WCC) put together a dazzling fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the San Francisco Dons (6-9, 0-3 WCC) 65-60. The win is the first in WCC play for the Pilots. Alex Fowler led all scorers with 18 points on the night along with...
In the moment, Kay Dunn pumped her fist and celebrated with teammates after making what turned out to be the game-winning layup for the Canal Winchester girls basketball team Jan. 5 against New Albany.
About 15 minutes after the 39-38 victory, the 5-foot sophomore guard and first-year starter regarded her first career game-winning...
St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team (5-6) defeated in-conference rival Lancaster Bible College (6-7) this afternoon (Jan. 11). This is the Seahawks’ fourth conference game of the 2021-22 season and third home game. The final score was 54-48 in favor of the Seahawks. St. Mary’s College of Maryland improved to 3-1 in […]
The post Seahawks Pick Up Home United East Conference Win Against Lancaster Bible College appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
DEVILS LAKE – Weather, in conjunction with a slew of other issues, forced a slew of games to reschedule their respective games Friday evening. Two games, however, continued onward. Here is how each team fared on Jan. 14.
Boys:
Class B:
...
Paolo Banchero had 24 points and eighth-ranked Duke hit 13 straight shots to blow it open after halftime and beat Wake Forest 76-64 on Wednesday night with Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski sidelined by illness.
Nine Hinton High School basketball players from the 1950s, 60s, and 70s who are in the bobcat basketball hall of fame will be honored at half-time. The names, numbers, and the years they played for Hinton have been placed on beautiful banners that are now hanging from the rafters in Perry Memorial Gym. Come see who they are!
Though many of us often yearn for a visit back into our past, the reality of the fact that you cannot literally go back in time often smashes those happy thoughts. People often say you cannot go back home once you have moved away. I am here to say that for at least one night, 7:30 P.M. January 18, 2022, you can revisit a place that for many of us was the site of so many exciting basketball contests involving all of our schools in Summers County.
Mark your calendar and come out in support of our Lady Bobcat basketball players and cheerleaders. See you there!
We want to have standing-room only!
The post Major Sporting Event Coming To Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News.
ANACONDA — If high school basketball games only lasted 20 minutes or so, Butte Central’s girls would be celebrating their fifth win of the season. Unfortunately for the Maroons, games last 32 minutes. Thursday night at Memorial Gym, Anaconda dominated the final eight of those, and the Copperheads pulled off a 52-39 non-conference win over the Maroons.
If Norfolk State showed signs of oxidation after a long layoff, consider Wednesday’s second half rust remover. Squeak the Spartans did not. Joe Bryant scored 29 points, Kris Bankston put on a dunking exhibition and NSU turned it on late to open the MEAC portion of its season with an easy 80-51 win over Delaware State at Echols Hall. The Spartans (10-4, 1-0 MEAC), who hadn’t played since Dec. ...
JONESBORO, Ark. (1/13/22) – A dynamic fourth quarter, featuring 14 points by Jireh Washington, lifted the Arkansas State women's basketball team to its second straight victory in Sun Belt Conference play, a 98-92 shootout win over Appalachian State. Washington led the Red Wolves (9-7, 2-1 SBC) with a career-best...
United hasn’t been healthy all year. It just hasn’t. It dealt with early season injuries and just recently got over a substantial COVID-19 outbreak. With the issues the Longhorns have faced this year, it has led to an up-and-down campaign. But when United has been at least 90% healthy this season, it has shown the ability to beat the best of teams. And it proved that in its latest performance.
Despite missing two key ball handlers in Jeff Hall and Theo Moritz, Vail Christian used a strong fourth quarter to defeat the visiting Plateau Valley Cowboys 57-44 in Edwards late Tuesday night. The lack of depth and defensive sparkplugs in Hall and Moritz prevented coach Sheldon Kuhn’s club from initiating...
Behind a strong defensive performance and clutch free throws late, the West Virginia women’s basketball team was able to pick up their first Big 12 win of the year on Wednesday night, defeating Texas Tech 64-53, at the WVU Coliseum. A fourth quarter where the Mountaineers (8-5, 1-2 Big...
Comments / 0