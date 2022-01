Q: My nephew is almost 8 and has autism. He is very bright, has a great sense of humor and can get really involved in things he's interested in. However, he is not good with change and lives pretty far away, so when my family visits with him, we are always resetting the clock. The first few days of the visit are rough. He will bite, hit or pinch whoever is nearby if he is not getting what he wants or if someone is not paying attention to him. After a few days, the attacks end as he becomes more comfortable with us.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO