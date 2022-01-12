ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Designing The Controllers For Robot Manipulators On China's Space Station

SpaceRef
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the research, the simulation results of our recursive composite adaptive control algorithm are presented in comparison with the direct adaptive control algorithm. The coordinate frames of the manipulator of the Chinese Space Station are plotted in the Figure . CREDIT Space: Science & Technology. In the process of...

spaceref.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Beomni: The robot you control from anywhere in the world

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. At CES 2022, Beyond Imagination showed off its Beomni humanoid robot to the public for the first time. Featuring a friendly face, two arms and an Iron Man-like chest display, the robot moves around on wheels and its actions can be controlled by a person using a VR headset and gloves from anywhere in the world.
ELECTRONICS
SpaceRef

Visual Displays In Space Station Culture

The International Space Station Archaeological Project is the first archaeological study of a human habitat in space. Because of the prohibitive cost of travelling to space, archaeologists have had to think of creative ways to investigate the material culture of the space station. One method is to analyze the thousands of photographs taken of the space station's interior.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Space Technology#Robot#The Chinese Space Station
parabolicarc.com

Russia Designed New Space Station, Continued Development of Vostochny in 2021

MOSCOW (Roscosmos PR) — In 2021, a decision was made to start the preliminary design of the Russian space station. The creation of a Russian space station will allow the Russian Federation to maintain its presence in low Earth orbit and ensure the fulfillment of a wide range of tasks. Based on the results of the preliminary design of the station, decisions on its appearance and orbit will be made. It is not excluded that foreign partners will be allowed to participate in the project of the new orbital station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Earth & Sky

Axiom Space develops commercial spacesuits and a space station

Private space flights are already a thing. But what about other commercial space-y things, such as space suits and maybe even space stations? The engineers of Axiom Space are currently busy developing spacesuits. And, in anticipation of their use, the privately funded infrastructure company is preparing to launch the first fully private crew to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2022. Axiom has long-term goals of establishing its very own commercial space station after that.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Two Starlink Satellites Almost Struck China's Space Station This Year

Earlier this year, the core module of China’s Tiangong Space Station arrived in orbit. The space station is currently under construction, which is scheduled to be completed in the second half of last year. When it comes to building things in space, there are always variables to contend with — but in the case of this particular space station, there also appear to be external issues that few could have foreseen. And by “external issues,” we mean “satellites that almost collided with Tiangong,” which sounds like an alarming situation for all involved.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
China
Space.com

China livestreams New Year's view from new space station

China welcomed the New Year with a live stream from cameras outside the new Tianhe space station module. In a new video from the China National Space Administration, livestreamed on New Year's Day (Jan. 1), you can now see the beauty of the Earth below from the Tianhe module on China's Tiangong space station. China Central Television began the stream (you can also watch it on Youtube) on the Sina Weibo social media platform, delivering three hours of live footage from the module.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceNews.com

China aims to complete space station in another huge year in space

HELSINKI — China’s main space contractor will target more than 40 orbital launches this year, including completion of the Tiangong space station, following 48 successful launches in 2021. The China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp. (CASC) stated on social media that it is targeting more than 40 launches,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

How Businesses Gain Competitive Edge With Earth Observation and Geospatial Analytics A Virtual Panel Discussion

A growing number of companies say their businesses have benefitted thanks to actionable geospatial insights from satellite-based Earth observation technology. Members of the media are invited to learn why and how organizations are driving this trend from industry leaders who have implemented the technology and realized the benefits. Learn how...
TECHNOLOGY
wibqam.com

China’s Tianjin tightens control over travel after Omicron cases

BEIJING (Reuters) – The northern Chinese city of Tianjin tightened exit controls and is requiring residents to obtain approval from employers or community authorities before leaving town in an effort to block the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The port city to the southeast of Beijing reported...
TRAVEL
SpaceRef

Kleos’ Patrol Mission satellites to launch in April

Kleos Space S.A (ASX: KSS, Frankfurt: KS1), a space-powered Radio Frequency Reconnaissance data-as-a- service (DaaS) company, announces the Kleos Patrol Mission (KSF2) satellites, planned to launch in January 2022, have been remanifested to launch on the SpaceX Transporter-4 mission scheduled for April 2022. Kleos is partnering with launch services provider...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA Sets Coverage for Russian Spacewalk Outside Space Station

Two Russian cosmonauts will venture outside the International Space Station at about 7 a.m. EST Wednesday, Jan. 19, to conduct a spacewalk to ready the new Prichal module for future Russian visiting spacecraft. Live coverage of the spacewalk will begin at 6 a.m. on NASA Television, the NASA app, and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

ICEYE Expands World's Largest SAR Satellite Constellation; launches first U.S. built spacecraft

ICEYE, the global leader in persistent monitoring with radar satellite imaging and an expert in NatCat solutions, has successfully launched two new SAR satellites into orbit. The launch included the first satellite built, licensed and operated by ICEYE US. Both satellites were launched on the SpaceX Transporter-3 smallsat rideshare mission with Exolaunch from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Communication has successfully been established with each spacecraft. In total, ICEYE has now deployed 16 satellites since 2018, including both commercial and dedicated customer missions.
IRVINE, CA
SpaceRef

D-Orbit launches new ION Satellite Carrier mission

The space logistics and orbital transportation company launched its latest satellite carrier on January 13th aboard SpaceX Transporter-3 mission. Fino Mornasco, Italy, 13-01-2022: D-Orbit, the leading company in space logistics and orbital transportation, announced today the launch of the latest mission of its orbital transportation vehicle (OTV), ION Satellite Carrier, aboard a Falcon 9 rocket. SpaceX’s Transporter-3 mission launched today at 15:25 UTC (10:25 a.m. EST) from the Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS), Florida. On the same day, 1hour 24minutes 30seconds after liftoff, the ION vehicle was successfully deployed into a 500 km Sun synchronous orbit (SSO).
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Future in Space Hangouts: PPPs in Space

Join us on January 20th for the next American Astronautical Society “Future in Space Hangouts” online discussion: Public Private Partnerships in Space. How will public-private sectors further our exploration capabilities?. Unlike in the Apollo era, the private sector now has considerable space capabilities and in the last five...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Integration and qualification of the Mini-EUSO telescope on board the ISS

G. Cambié, A. Belov, F. Capel, M. Casolino, A. Franceschi, P. Klimov, L. Marcelli, T. Napolitano, P. Picozza, L.W. Piotrowski, E. Reali, M. Ricci. Mini-EUSO is a compact telescope (37×37×62~cm3) currently hosted on board the International Space Station. Mini-EUSO is devoted primarily to study Ultra High Energy Cosmic Rays (UHECR) above 1021~eV but also to search for trange Quark Matter (SQM), to observe Transient Luminous Event (TLE) in upper atmosphere, meteoroids, sea bioluminescence and space debris tracking. Mini-EUSO consist of a main optical system, the Photo Detector Module (PDM), sensitive to UV spectrum (300÷400~nm) and several ancillary sensors comprising a visible (400÷780~nm) and NIR (1500÷1600~nm) cameras and a 8×8 channels Multi-Pixel Photon Counter Silicon PhotoMultiplier (MPPC SiPM) array which will increase the Tecnological Readyness Level of this ultrafast imaging sensor. Mini-EUSO belongs to a novel set of missions committed to evaluate, for the first time, the capability of observing Cosmic Rays from a space-based. The instrumentation, space-qualified tests will be shown.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy