Designing The Controllers For Robot Manipulators On China's Space Station

G. Cambié, A. Belov, F. Capel, M. Casolino, A. Franceschi, P. Klimov, L. Marcelli, T. Napolitano, P. Picozza, L.W. Piotrowski, E. Reali, M. Ricci. Mini-EUSO is a compact telescope (37×37×62~cm3) currently hosted on board the International Space Station. Mini-EUSO is devoted primarily to study Ultra High Energy Cosmic Rays (UHECR) above 1021~eV but also to search for trange Quark Matter (SQM), to observe Transient Luminous Event (TLE) in upper atmosphere, meteoroids, sea bioluminescence and space debris tracking. Mini-EUSO consist of a main optical system, the Photo Detector Module (PDM), sensitive to UV spectrum (300÷400~nm) and several ancillary sensors comprising a visible (400÷780~nm) and NIR (1500÷1600~nm) cameras and a 8×8 channels Multi-Pixel Photon Counter Silicon PhotoMultiplier (MPPC SiPM) array which will increase the Tecnological Readyness Level of this ultrafast imaging sensor. Mini-EUSO belongs to a novel set of missions committed to evaluate, for the first time, the capability of observing Cosmic Rays from a space-based. The instrumentation, space-qualified tests will be shown.
