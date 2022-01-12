Designing The Controllers For Robot Manipulators On China's Space Station

Earlier this year, the core module of China’s Tiangong Space Station arrived in orbit. The space station is currently under construction, which is scheduled to be completed in the second half of last year. When it comes to building things in space, there are always variables to contend with — but in the case of this particular space station, there also appear to be external issues that few could have foreseen. And by “external issues,” we mean “satellites that almost collided with Tiangong,” which sounds like an alarming situation for all involved.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 14 DAYS AGO