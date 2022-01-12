ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jackets' Emil Bemstrom: Gets physical in loss

 3 days ago

Bemstrom finished with two PIM and a hit in a 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks...

Bruins Place Matt Grzelcyk, One Staffer In NHL’s COVID-19 Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins are not out of the woods when it comes to COVID-19 just yet, which is leaving the team’s defensive corps a little shorthanded. On Thursday, Boston placed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk and one team staff member in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. Losing Grzelcyk leaves the Bruins without half of its top defensive paring, and Charlie McAvoy without his usual partner in crime. Fellow southpaw Mike Reilly could be bumped up to Boston’s top blue line pairing while Grzelcyk is out. The Bruins also recalled defenseman Jack Ahcan from Providence earlier in the day on Thursday. Boston hosts the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Thursday night. The Bruins have been on fire since returning from a two-week COVID-19 break in December. Since Jan. 1, Boston has won seven of its eight games and now sits at 20-11-2 on the season.
Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Suiting up Thursday

Texier, who cleared COVID-19 protocols Thursday, will be in the lineup against Carolina, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Texier missed the last four games while stuck on the COVID-19 list. The 22-year-old has a career-high 19 points through 30 games this season. He'll return to a middle-six role.
Blues' Klim Kostin: Gets physical in win

Kostin served six hits in a 2-1 win over the Kraken on Thursday. Kostin is without a point over his last five contests since rejoining the Blues. The 22-year-old has 13 hits across his last three games.
