NHL

Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Serves three hits

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Peeke delivered three hits in a 4-2 loss...

www.cbssports.com

FingerLakes1.com

Crunch fall to Comets in OT

The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Utica Comets, 4-3, in overtime Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center. The Crunch held three different leads but allowed a late game-tying goal in the third period and eventually fell in overtime. Despite the loss, the Crunch earn a point and move to...
NHL
#Blue Jackets
Rapid City Journal

Rush's Nelson named ECHL All-Star

Rapid City Rush center Logan Nelson has been named to the 2022 ECHL All-Star game, the league announced Wednesday. Nelson, who was called up by the AHL Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday, has appeared in 32 games for the Rush this season and has 10 goals and a league-leading 26 assists. The eighth-year pro is currently second in the league with 36 points. Over his professional career, Nelson has played in 363 ECHL games, during which he has recorded 89 goals and 146 assists. This is his first career All-Star selection.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Alexandre Texier: Exits COVID protocols

Texier (not injury related) has been cleared of the league's COVID-19 protocols ahead of Thursday's matchup with Carolina. It's not clear whether Texier will immediately jump back into the lineup versus the Hurricanes considering he won't get much in the way of practice time beforehand. If the 22-year-old center does play, it would be his first return to action since Jan. 1, a stretch of four games on the shelf. Prior to getting hurt, he racked up nine points in his previous eight contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Defending cage Thursday

Merzlikins will start between the pipes on the road Thursday against Carolina, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers. Merzlikins has posted a 12-8-1 record with a 3.20 GAA and a .907 save percentage this season. This will be his second start of January after a four-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The 27-year-old's last appearance was in relief of Daniil Tarasov against Carolina where he allowed four goals. The Hurricanes have averaged 3.48 goals and 33.55 shots on goal per game in 2021-22.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Prospect Update: Post-WJC, Prospect Rankings & More

It has been a while since our last prospects update. In the time in between, we’ve seen the World Junior Championship Tournament (WJC) start up, shut down, and ultimately get cancelled (or possibly postponed), and we welcomed in a new year. Meanwhile the Detroit Red Wings’ prospects continue to strut their stuff across the many hockey leagues in the world.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Robert Bortuzzo: Logs three hits

Bortuzzo had three hits and three shots in a 2-1 win over the Kraken on Thursday. Bortuzzo has not scored a point since a Dec. 9 assist against the Red Wings. Through 30 games, the defenseman has just three points.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Points keep pouring in

Kucherov put up two assists Thursday in a 4-2 win over Vancouver. Four games, seven points and three goals -- yes, that's his stat line since his return. Kucherov has simply picked up where he left off last season pre-surgery, and he could be a top-five second-half performer.
NHL

