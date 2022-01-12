Blue Jackets' Andrew Peeke: Serves three hits

Texier (not injury related) has been cleared of the league's COVID-19 protocols ahead of Thursday's matchup with Carolina. It's not clear whether Texier will immediately jump back into the lineup versus the Hurricanes considering he won't get much in the way of practice time beforehand. If the 22-year-old center does play, it would be his first return to action since Jan. 1, a stretch of four games on the shelf. Prior to getting hurt, he racked up nine points in his previous eight contests.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO