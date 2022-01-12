Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Finds twine in loss

Larsson scored a goal, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche. Larsson pulled the Coyotes even with the Avalanche at 2-2 with his second-period tally. The 29-year-old has seven points in his last seven games, though he had a hat trick and a three-assist game to go with four pointless efforts in that span. The Swede is up to four goals, eight assists, 23 shots on net, 28 PIM, 43 hits and a minus-2 rating through 23 contests. His skill as a defensive center will likely keep him in a top-six role, though he's also on pace for a career-best year on offense.

NHL ・ 8 HOURS AGO