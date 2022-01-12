ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner: Finds twine in loss

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Jenner netted a goal in a 4-2 loss to the Blackhawks on Tuesday....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boone Jenner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twine#The Blues#Blue Jackets
1stohiobattery.com

Blue Jackets Thrash Hurricanes 6-0, Hand Carolina Their Largest Loss Of The Season

Last time out against the Hurricanes, the Blue Jackets built a 4-0 lead, only to give up seven unanswered goals. They built another 4-0 lead on Thursday night, but this time it ended in two points for Columbus as the Blue Jackets took down the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes, 6-0. It...
NHL
Rapid City Journal

Rush's Nelson named ECHL All-Star

Rapid City Rush center Logan Nelson has been named to the 2022 ECHL All-Star game, the league announced Wednesday. Nelson, who was called up by the AHL Tucson Roadrunners on Tuesday, has appeared in 32 games for the Rush this season and has 10 goals and a league-leading 26 assists. The eighth-year pro is currently second in the league with 36 points. Over his professional career, Nelson has played in 363 ECHL games, during which he has recorded 89 goals and 146 assists. This is his first career All-Star selection.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL Teams
Chicago Blackhawks
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Elvis Merzlikins: Defending cage Thursday

Merzlikins will start between the pipes on the road Thursday against Carolina, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers. Merzlikins has posted a 12-8-1 record with a 3.20 GAA and a .907 save percentage this season. This will be his second start of January after a four-game absence due to a lower-body injury. The 27-year-old's last appearance was in relief of Daniil Tarasov against Carolina where he allowed four goals. The Hurricanes have averaged 3.48 goals and 33.55 shots on goal per game in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Jeff Petry: Finds twine for first time

Petry scored a goal on three shots, logged four hits, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Blackhawks. Petry's first goal of the year came in his 29th contest after he lit the lamp 12 times in 55 outings last season. He ended a 17-game point drought with the tally, but he's at just three points this season. Barring a ridiculous surge, he'll miss the 40-point threshold for the first time since 2016-17. The defenseman has added 41 shots on net, 58 hits, 35 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating in 2021-22.
NHL
CBS Sports

Coyotes' Johan Larsson: Finds twine Friday

Larsson scored a goal, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Friday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Avalanche. Larsson pulled the Coyotes even with the Avalanche at 2-2 with his second-period tally. The 29-year-old has seven points in his last seven games, though he had a hat trick and a three-assist game to go with four pointless efforts in that span. The Swede is up to four goals, eight assists, 23 shots on net, 28 PIM, 43 hits and a minus-2 rating through 23 contests. His skill as a defensive center will likely keep him in a top-six role, though he's also on pace for a career-best year on offense.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy