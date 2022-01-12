ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

5 Under the Radar GM Candidates the Vikings Could Explore

By Tom Gorski
VikingsTerritory
VikingsTerritory
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Minnesota Vikings announced early Monday morning that both general manager Rick Spielman and head coach Mike Zimmer had been fired and relieved of their duties within the organization. Spielman spent 16 years with the organization and, during his tenure, helped construct one of the league’s most talented rosters year in,...

vikingsterritory.com

NBC Sports

Adrian Wilson, Quentin Harris, Ryan Poles set for Giants G.M. interviews

The Giants plan to hire a General Manager before moving onto finding Joe Judge’s replacement as the team’s head coach and the search process will pick up steam over the next two days. As noted on Tuesday, Bills assistant G.M. Joe Schoen will be the first up to...
NFL
skornorth.com

Vikings GM candidates: A list of those the team has put in a request to interview (with bios)

The Vikings have started putting in interview requests for general manager candidates. We’ll keep a list of them here:. Brandon Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: Promoted to director of player personnel by the Eagles last offseason, Brown is completing his fifth season with the franchise and seventh in the NFL. Brown oversees the Eagles’ pro scouting department while also doing crossover work on the college scouting side. He served as Philadelphia’s director of pro scouting for two seasons (2019-20) after originally joining the organization as the assistant director of pro scouting (2017-18). Brown spent two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts as an advance scout (2016) and scouting assistant (2015). A four-year letterman as a defensive back at Fordham University, Brown earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a dual concentration in entrepreneurship and communications media management. After graduating from Fordham in 2010, Brown earned a Juris Doctor degree from Barry University Law School in Orlando, Fla. (Reported by Darren “Doogie” Wolfson of SKOR North and KSTP-TV)
NFL
Daily Norseman

Vikings request to interview Brandon Brown for GM position

We are now up to five names in the Minnesota Vikings’ search for their new General Manager. . .pretty impressive given that, just a few hours ago, that list didn’t have any names on it that we knew about. The latest addition to the list is Brandon Brown,...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown regretting decision to quit on Buccaneers mid-game

Antonio Brown‘s decision to quit on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 17 shocked the NFL world, with just about everyone weighing in on the situation. Well, having had a couple of weeks to reflect on his actions, it seems Brown is having some regrets over his rash decision-making from that fateful Sunday.
NFL
The Spun

Joe Namath Reacts To Death Of New York Jets Legend

New York Jets legend Don Maynard passed away at the age of 86 earlier this week. Plenty of prominent figures from the football world have come forward to pay their respects to the Pro Football Hall of Famer — including his former quarterback Joe Namath. On Wednesday, Namath shared...
NFL
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Bill Cowher on Steelers-Chiefs NFL Wild Card Playoff game: 'I expect this game to be a lot closer'

Bill Cowher knows a thing or two when it comes to proving people wrong. An undersized college linebacker who went undrafted, Cowher battled and ultimately earned a spot on the Browns' 53-man roster. As the Steelers' head coach, Cowher's Steelers nearly upset the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX as a 13.5-point underdog. A decade later, his team made history by becoming the first sixth seed to win the Super Bowl.
NFL
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Peyton Manning, John Elway News

A long and arduous court filing involving the Denver Broncos ownership situation has finally come to a close. On Tuesday, a Denver judge ruled that the heirs of former Broncos owner Edgar Kaiser Jr. cannot buy back any portion of the team as part of a right to first refusal agreement.
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs Sign Former 1,000-Yard WR

The Bucs continue to tinker with their roster in advance of this season’s playoffs. On Thursday, they added another piece in veteran speedster John Brown to their practice squad. The signing of Brown reunites him with head coach Bruce Arians, who drafted Brown in the third round of the...
NFL
NBC Washington

Report: Peyton Manning, John Elway to Bid on Broncos in Separate Groups

Report: Manning, Elway to bid on Broncos in separate groups originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. John Elway helped bring Peyton Manning into the Denver Broncos organization back in 2012. Ten years later, the two Hall of Fame quarterbacks reportedly will be competing against one another to buy the team.
NFL
zonecoverage.com

Are the Vikings Overlooking Andre Patterson?

During the weeks leading up to the end of Mike Zimmer’s tenure as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, all the discourse about a potential successor involved getting a bright offensive mind to fill the vacancy. This notion was exacerbated when Justin Jefferson fell 17 yards shy of eclipsing Randy Moss’ single-season receiving record.
NFL
