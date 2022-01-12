5 Under the Radar GM Candidates the Vikings Could Explore

The Vikings have started putting in interview requests for general manager candidates. We’ll keep a list of them here:. Brandon Brown, Philadelphia Eagles: Promoted to director of player personnel by the Eagles last offseason, Brown is completing his fifth season with the franchise and seventh in the NFL. Brown oversees the Eagles’ pro scouting department while also doing crossover work on the college scouting side. He served as Philadelphia’s director of pro scouting for two seasons (2019-20) after originally joining the organization as the assistant director of pro scouting (2017-18). Brown spent two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts as an advance scout (2016) and scouting assistant (2015). A four-year letterman as a defensive back at Fordham University, Brown earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration with a dual concentration in entrepreneurship and communications media management. After graduating from Fordham in 2010, Brown earned a Juris Doctor degree from Barry University Law School in Orlando, Fla. (Reported by Darren “Doogie” Wolfson of SKOR North and KSTP-TV)

