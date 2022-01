A moderate size west northwest swell will produce advisory level surf along exposed north and west facing shores. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM HST SUNDAY. Surf heights along north facing shores of Molokai are expected to range from 12 to 16 feet this evening, building to 15 to 20 feet late tonight through early to mid Sunday morning. North facing shores of Maui will also see increasing trends into the advisory range. Surf heights along west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu and Molokai are expected to range from 10 to 14 feet tonight, building as high.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 5 HOURS AGO