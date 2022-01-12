Painesville Harvey clips Ashtabula Lakeside in tight victory
By Sports Desk
It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Painesville Harvey wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 58-57 over Ashtabula Lakeside in Ohio boys basketball action on January 11. Last season, Ashtabula Lakeside and Painesville Harvey squared up on...
MANSFIELD -- Here is a regional high school basketball wrap-up from all across north central Ohio over the past week. Look to Richland Source for sports results from Richland, Ashland, Crawford, Huron, Marion, and Knox counties. For feature coverage from this week, check out our sports section. Ashland holds off...
Clear Fork broke on top and refused to fold in holding off River Valley 58-53 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on January 13. The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Vikings' finishing flurry, but the Colts swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.
A sigh of relief filled the air in Warren Howland's locker room after Friday's 55-48 win against Austintown Fitch during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. Last season, Austintown Fitch and Warren Howland faced off on February 9, 2021 at Austintown Fitch High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Big Ten announced tweaks to its 2022 Big Ten football schedule on Wednesday, and they will be welcome changes for Ohio State. The Buckeyes will be highly-touted as usual, with quarterback C.J. Stroud a Heisman candidate, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njibga an All-American candidate, and sophomore TreVeyon Henderson among the most exciting running backs in the nation.
Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Kettering Alter broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 80-40 explosion on Hamilton Badin on January 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Hamilton Badin and Kettering Alter played in a 68-65 game on February...
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 51-47 victory over Sandusky St. Mary Central Catholic during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The Chieftains hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 20-14 advantage...
Portersville Christian put together a victorious gameplan to stop Lima Temple Christian 56-41 on January 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball. Recently on January 8 , Lima Temple Christian squared up on Bellefontaine Calvary Christian in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here. We want your...
Sidney dumped Piqua 58-44 on January 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball. The last time Sidney and Piqua played in a 61-50 game on January 13, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. The Yellow Jackets broke in front at the beginning of the fourth...
Impressive was a ready adjective for Pepper Pike Orange's 60-34 throttling of Ashtabula Lakeside on January 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball. In recent action on January 7, Pepper Pike Orange faced off against Perry and Ashtabula Lakeside took on Richmond Heights on January 8 at Ashtabula Lakeside High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Hartville Lake Center Christian broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Warren John F. Kennedy 67-65 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Warren John F. Kennedy and Hartville Lake Center Christian squared up on February 26, 2021 at Warren John F. Kennedy Catholic School last season. For more, click here.
Lucasville Valley edged McDermott Northwest in a close 59-57 encounter in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 14. Last season, Lucasville Valley and McDermott Northwest faced off on January 22, 2021 at Lucasville Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. We want your...
No quarter was granted as Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans blunted Lancaster Fisher Catholic's plans 48-37 in Ohio girls basketball on January 14. The last time Lancaster Fisher Catholic and Zanesville Bishop Rosecrans played in a 37-28 game on December 8, 2020. For more, click here. Recently on January 10 , Zanesville...
Columbus Grove fell behind early but rebounded in the first quarter of a 63-45 win over Van Wert Lincolnview for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 14. Last season, Columbus Grove and Van Wert Lincolnview squared up on March 2, 2021 at Columbus Grove High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Marion Elgin turned out the lights on Dola Hardin Northern 75-37 on January 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Dola Hardin Northern and Marion Elgin faced off on February 5, 2021 at Dola Hardin...
Lewistown Indian Lake knocked off St. Paris Graham 54-49 during this Ohio boys high school basketball game. The Lakers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 32-29 stretch over the final quarter. Lewistown Indian Lake's shooting moved to a 22-20 lead over St. Paris Graham at the...
DEVILS LAKE – Weather, in conjunction with a slew of other issues, forced a slew of games to reschedule their respective games Friday evening. Two games, however, continued onward. Here is how each team fared on Jan. 14.
Boys:
Class B:
...
Nine Hinton High School basketball players from the 1950s, 60s, and 70s who are in the bobcat basketball hall of fame will be honored at half-time. The names, numbers, and the years they played for Hinton have been placed on beautiful banners that are now hanging from the rafters in Perry Memorial Gym. Come see who they are!
Though many of us often yearn for a visit back into our past, the reality of the fact that you cannot literally go back in time often smashes those happy thoughts. People often say you cannot go back home once you have moved away. I am here to say that for at least one night, 7:30 P.M. January 18, 2022, you can revisit a place that for many of us was the site of so many exciting basketball contests involving all of our schools in Summers County.
Mark your calendar and come out in support of our Lady Bobcat basketball players and cheerleaders. See you there!
We want to have standing-room only!
The post Major Sporting Event Coming To Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News.
Chagrin Falls collected a 51-36 victory over Painesville Harvey at Chagrin Falls High on January 14 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. In recent action on January 8, Chagrin Falls faced off against Geneva and Painesville Harvey took on Perry on January 5 at Perry High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
