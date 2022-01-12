ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Elliott scores 25 to carry Marquette past DePaul 87-76

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

MILWAUKEE -- Greg Elliott had a career-high 25 points as Marquette beat DePaul 87-76 on Tuesday night. Elliott shot 4 for 6 from deep....

Conant storms back to beat Schaumburg

Youth was at its best early and late for Conant's girls basketball team on Friday night at Schaumburg. Cougars sophomore guard Asha Cobb started the game on fire and freshman teammate Aria Mazza's 2 free throws with 3.9 seconds left sealed the deal in a tense 42-38 comeback win in the Mid-Suburban West.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
Burlington Central boys, girls sweep McHenry

Veteran seniors Gavin Sarvis, Zac Schmidt, Nick Carpenter and Carson Seyller are names that come to mind when thinking of the 2021-2022 Burlington Central Rockets boys basketball team. You can add 6-foot-7 junior center Andrew Scharnowski to that list. With a 3-pointer, Scharnowski scored 16 points with 12 rebounds and...
MCHENRY, IL
Daily Herald

Mavs rout Grizzlies 112-85, ending Memphis' winning streak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Luka Doncic had a triple-double with 27 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists and the Dallas Mavericks used a second-half rally to rout Memphis 112-85 on Friday night, ending the Grizzlies' winning streak at 11 games. Doncic had 18 points in the second half, connecting on 8...
NBA
Sacramento and Houston meet in conference showdown

Houston Rockets (12-32, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (18-27, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Christian Wood and the Houston Rockets take on De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings in Western Conference play. The Kings are 13-19 in Western Conference games. Sacramento ranks eighth in the...
NBA
Barrington bounces back with win over Conant

After enduring a tough Mid-Suburban West boys basketball loss at Hoffman Estates Tuesday night, Barrington, the reigning division champ faced for all intents and purposes a must-win situation as it hosted Conant Friday. The Broncos (2-2) entered the contest tied with the Hawks a game back of 3-1 Palatine and...
BARRINGTON, IL
Top scorers face off in Boston-Chicago matchup

Chicago Bulls (27-13, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (21-22, 11th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Celtics -2.5; over/under is 220.5. BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum and DeMar DeRozan meet when Boston hosts Chicago. Tatum is ninth in the NBA averaging 25.5 points per game and DeRozan ranks seventh in the league averaging 25.7 points per game.
NBA
Miami takes on Philadelphia, looks for 8th straight home win

Philadelphia 76ers (24-17, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (27-15, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -2; over/under is 207.5. BOTTOM LINE: Miami hosts Philadelphia looking to prolong its seven-game home winning streak. The Heat are 18-7 in conference games. Miami ranks fourth in the...
NBA
Oklahoma City faces Cleveland, looks to stop home skid

Cleveland Cavaliers (25-18, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (14-27, 14th in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -5.5; over/under is 209.5. BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City aims to break its three-game home slide with a victory over Cleveland. The Thunder have gone 8-13 in home games....
NBA
Detroit takes home win streak into matchup with Phoenix

Phoenix Suns (32-9, first in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (10-31, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit hosts Phoenix looking to extend its four-game home winning streak. The Pistons are 7-13 in home games. Detroit is 5-19 against opponents with a winning record. The Suns are 15-4...
NBA
Bulls trounced again, but concern focused on LaVine injury

While the Bulls were getting drilled on their home court for the second time in three nights, the question of "How could it get any worse" had already been answered. The Bulls lost all-star Zach LaVine to right knee injury early in the game and were blown out of the United Center by Golden State 138-96 on Friday.
NBA
Hampshire's strong 2nd half tops Crystal Lake South

For two-and-a-half quarters, not much was clicking for Hampshire on Friday night against Crystal Lake South. The defense was a little bit passive on the inside while the offense was stagnant, a combination that might derail a team playing on the road and struggling to find its rhythm in a strange season.
HAMPSHIRE, IL
